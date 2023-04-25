Jamus Lim thanks Sengkang GRC property team and treats them with biryani lunch for ‘often (doing) thankless job of keeping estate in healthy condition’

SINGAPORE: Once again, Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim showed his appreciation to the property team at Sengkang GRC by treating them to a meal, writing that the “conservancy and cleaning crew, maintenance staff and technicians, and officers—do much of the often thankless job of keeping the estate in a healthy condition.”

This habit of feeding people as a symbol of gratitude is a trait he most likely learned from his mother, Assoc Prof Lim wrote in a Tuesday morning (Apr 25) Facebook post, adding that #TeamSengkang is now aware of this, as appreciation gets shown in this manner every so often.

“Yesterday afternoon was time for another iteration, and so we gathered folks from #Anchorvale and #Compassvale for a thank-you lunch of chicken biryani.”

He added that this was also a belated way to wish Eid Mubarak to “our Bangladeshi friends” among the team, adding, “While we didn’t have the opportunity to break bread together as a group this time, we’ll do so next round!”

On a lighter note, Assoc Prof Lim wrote about the preferred beverage among the workers. “Note to self: despite the absence of ice on a blazingly hot day, (warm) Coke was overwhelmingly the drink of choice, as opposed to Yeo’s options. I suppose many of those who work on the ground appreciate the extra burst of sugar as a treat.”

In May of last year, after many of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions had been lifted, he also shared photos of a group being treated to a biryani lunch.

He noted that it had been “the first opportunity for me to sit down with the folks who do so much to keep our estate spick and span, and to convey our appreciation and send our encouragement to #TeamSengkang (as well as wish those who do celebrate a belated Eid Mubarak).” /TISG

