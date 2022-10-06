Morning Digest, Oct 6

- Advertisement -

‘People need a place to live, after all!’ — Jamus Lim says some residents are shocked and dismayed by property cooling measures

The government announced new property cooling measures on Sept 29 to tackle moderating demand as well as ensure prudent borrowing amidst the increase in interest rates, however, some residents Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim spoke to said they were unhappy with these measures. Assoc Prof Lim wrote in an Oct 4 (Tuesday) Facebook post that on recent house visits at Compassvale and Anchorvale, numerous conversations with residents had been about housing. Read more here…

S Iswaran: Air transport has recovered ‘steadily’ and stakeholders aim to hire 4,000 workers by year’s end

Minister for Transport S Iswaran provided an update in Parliament on Monday (Oct 3) concerning the air transport industry in the wake of Singapore’s reopening after the Covid-19 pandemic, in answer to questions posed by Members of Parliament. The industry is a significant contributor to the country’s economy, given that Changi Airport is a major transport hub in the region. Previous to the pandemic, the airport brought in around S$3 billion from 2019-2020’s number. This amount fell below S$700 million the following year, however, according to data from Statista. Read more here…

In Parliament: Tan See Leng says 62% of PMET jobs have gone to locals; up from 55% in 2016

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng addressed questions on Monday (Oct 3) that had been posed in Parliament about the changes to the country’s foreign manpower policies, which he gave a Ministerial Statement about in September. He underlined the “very careful, as well as… very delicate, balance” needed when it comes to foreign workforce policies. Read more here…

Angelina Jolie’s countersuit says Brad Pitt physically abused her and their six children

Angelina Jolie recently revealed the latest details about the physical abuse she went through during her marriage to Brad Pitt. The Hollywood actress shared new details about the 2016 plane ride where Pitt allegedly abused her and their six children. Read more here…

In Parliament: PSP NCMP Hazel Poa expresses concerns over security of income information under Income Tax (Amendment) Bill Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Hazel Poa sought clarifications at the debate on the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill on Monday (Oct 4), which was passed later in the session. And while she appreciated the “good intentions” of the amendment, which includes enabling government departments to proactively reach out to companies that may qualify for assistance programmes, she expressed concerns over the security and protection of taxpayers. Read more here…

