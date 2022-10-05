‘People need a place to live, after all!’ — Jamus Lim says some residents are shocked and dismayed by property cooling measures

- Advertisement -

The government announced new property cooling measures on Sept 29 to tackle moderating demand as well as ensure prudent borrowing amidst the increase in interest rates, however, some residents Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim spoke to said they were unhappy with these measures.

Assoc Prof Lim wrote in an Oct 4 (Tuesday) Facebook post that on recent house visits at Compassvale and Anchorvale, numerous conversations with residents had been about housing.

“There is little doubt that certain policies on public housing have been very welcome. I met a couple that lived together with one of their daughters, but had other children living within #SengkangGRC,” he wrote.

The situation had been made possible through the Housing Proximity Grant, allowing the extended family to get together for dinner after work, which Assoc Prof Lim called a “remarkable adaptation of kampong life for the modern family,” where many families “appreciate the extra babysitting help and combined meals that come from living close to parents or siblings.”

Some residents have been able to add to their savings by moving from bigger dwellings to “smaller, shorter-lease Flexi units” after their children moved out.

“They expressed their happiness that they were able to live in a beautiful, quiet neighborhood, and the convenience of the town being well-connected to other towns, as well as downtown (no doubt, the LRT/MRT system has been a boon for them),” the Sengkang GRC added.

However, some residents have told Assoc Prof Lim that there were “some who were shocked and dismayed in response to the recent HDB demand cooling measures.”

One such resident who spoke to the MP said he was “caught out by the suddenness of the measures” as they had just sold their flat and signed an option to purchase a new one.

“Another thought that the measures only acted on one arm—demand—without addressing the supply crunch (people need a place to live, after all!),” he added.

The WP MP reiterated his team’s commitment to rendering any help constituents may need.

“On our part, #TeamSengkang stands ready to assist any residents who are facing difficult situations with appeals, where needed.”

More details on the new property cooling measures may be found here. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg