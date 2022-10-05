Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 5

- Advertisement -

Elton John: Michael Jackson was mentally disturbed

In his new autobiography titled Me: Elton John, the superstar singer makes some startling revelations, including one about Michael Jackson; that he was mentally ill and a disturbing person to be around. “I’d known Michael since he was 13 or 14. He was just the most adorable kid you could imagine. But at some point in the intervening years, he started sequestering himself away from the world and away from reality, the way Elvis Presley did. Read more here…

Bukit Timah resident ‘traumatised’ after otters kill over 40 fishes in koi pond

A Bukit Timah resident has been left devastated after a family of otters invaded his home and killed over 40 fish in his koi pond, leaving only one koi whose fins were bitten off. Yuen Ying Tham, a 36-year-old project director, told the Chinese daily that he has raised koi, algae-eating fish and scavenger fish in two ponds since he moved into his house in Bukit Timah 20 years ago. Read more here…

Man makes false police report that his aunt is “making a bomb” because he was unhappy after recalling her memories

A local man was sentenced today (4 Oct) to six months in jail after he made a false police report that his aunt was making a bomb and refused to cooperate with the ensuing police investigation.

Muhammad Fathurrahman Mohd Adzlan, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts, including one count of disseminating false information under the United Nations (Anti-terrorism Measures) Regulations of communicating false information to induce others to wrongly believe that a terrorist act was being carried out.

Read more here…

In Parliament: Indranee Rajah refutes Leong Mun Wai’s allegations on govt’s public expenditure as “bogus” and “without basis”

Mr Leong Mun Wai presented the reasons for his objections to taxpayers’ monies being used to support SPH Media Trust and to compensate Sports Hub Pte Ltd (SHPL) in an Adjournment Motion in Parliament on Monday (Oct 3).

However, in response to the Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Indranee Rajah said that his allegations about the management of public funds were “bogus” and were “completely without basis”.

Read more here…

‘It is bittersweet’ — Kit Chan says as The LKY Musical ended

Kit Chan, a singer and actress who starred in one of the most successful Singaporean theatre shows watched by over 50,000 people – The LKY Musical – shared her final sentiments about the play as it came to an end on Oct 2.

She said that together with the cast, they celebrated the end of their run with a party and all together still sang songs from the show. Ms Chan also mentioned that when she woke up the next morning, she had dreams about the play.

Read more here…

