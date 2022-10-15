Morning Digest, Oct 15

- Advertisement -

‘This is the most SPG post ever’ — Singaporeans blasted woman who only dates ang mohs and said she ‘just wants to date (someone) above her status’

A woman who appealed online to end the usage of a disparaging term used for females who exclusively date Caucasian men received a lot of pushback from netizens. In a post on the anonymous site SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she had “a pretty horrid experience” on the MRT. Read more here…

Lesson learnt: Netizen billed $300 service charge for $400 flight ticket, warns others the do’s & don’t’s of booking fight tickets

A netizen took to social media to post about a “lesson learnt” after getting billed a $300 service charge for a flight ticket that cost $400. Mr Niraj Agarwal wrote on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Thursday (Oct 13) that he had used the online travel agency and metasearch engine Kayak to look for airline tickets from Singapore to Chennai on Oct 11. Read more here…

How do Singaporeans feel about not needing to wear masks in most places anymore? Here’s what they said…

From Aug 29, 2022, mask-wearing will only be required for individuals who are over six years old when they are in healthcare facilities, residential care homes, and medical/public transport, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said. The Independent Singapore asked members of the public how they felt about not needing to wear masks in most places anymore. Read more here…

Landlord’s friend appeals for help in finding tenant who trashed flat and left behind ‘inflatable’ girlfriend; shares his photo & video of the mess he made

“Excuse me, does anyone here know him?” wrote Facebook user EeTheng Chen in a now-viral post on Oct 8. “If you know him, please tell him to deal with the rubbish he left behind!” she continued in Chinese, posting a screenshot of the ID of the former tenant of the Selangor flat belonging to one of her friends. Read more here…

Marymount resident can’t sleep at night from construction noise; proves noise level ‘way above-permitted level of 55dBA’

A resident in Marymount has gone to great lengths to document the noise level near their residence that has been keeping them awake at night, to the point of buying a noise level monitor as well as documenting their nightly ordeal on TikTok.

Their TikTok account appears to have been created for this purpose, as the resident goes by Noisymarymount on the platform, and its descriptor is “Noise due to the construction of North South corridor along Marymount.”

Read more here…

