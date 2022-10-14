Lesson learnt: Netizen billed $300 service charge for $400 flight ticket, warns others the do’s & don’t’s of booking fight tickets

- Advertisement -

A netizen took to social media to post about a “lesson learnt” after getting billed a $300 service charge for a flight ticket that cost $400.

Mr Niraj Agarwal wrote on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Thursday (Oct 13) that he had used the online travel agency and metasearch engine Kayak to look for airline tickets from Singapore to Chennai on Oct 11.

The site-directed him to eDreams, another travel agency based in Barcelona, Spain, where a flight price was listed as $487.

However, when he clicked the link to buy the ticket, he was charged $767.82 “without OTP from DBS bank.”

Mr Niraj appeared to have called the bank, who told him the transaction was not fraudulent.

“eDreams.com says $300 is service charge for $400 ticket,” he wrote, adding that he had included sample screenshots to his he bought his ticket so that the price had already gone up.

”Lesson learnt – Always book from Direct Airlines website than these Kayak or Edreams who don’t even have email address to seek help,” he added, tagging both Kayak and eDreams.

Mr Niraj also included a screenshot of a police report he filed concerning the incident. In it, he had written that “eDreams collected all passenger information and travel details and displayed the final price of SGD487.00 and upon entering the credit card details and clicking ‘Pay,’” he “received an SMS from the DBS Bank that his card was charged $767.82 and that he did not receive an OTP requesting confirmation to verify the purchase.

He added in his police report that he tried to telephone eDreams to ask why he had been charged an amount different from what he clicked.

In a comment to the post, he wrote that the police report had been necessary as the bank required it to affirm that it is a genuine dispute case.

A netizen expressed surprise at the high service charge.

Others appear to have had the same experience as the poster, and not just with eDreams but also with other travel agencies.

Several netizens agreed that booking directly with the airline is the best way to go.

/TISG

