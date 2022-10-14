‘This is the most SPG post ever’ — Singaporeans blasted woman who only dates ang mohs and said she ‘just wants to date (someone) above her status’

- Advertisement -

A woman who appealed online to end the usage of a disparaging term used for females who exclusively date Caucasian men received a lot of pushback from netizens.

In a post on the anonymous site SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she had “a pretty horrid experience” on the MRT.

A few “supposedly local Chinese young men” told her how cute her baby is.

“She is Eurasian as I married a Frenchman,” the post explained.

However, she overheard one man say “Baby so cute, but mom is SPG”.

SPG stands for “sarong party girl” and carries the connotation of a gold-digging, husband-snatching woman.

“Growing up I have always dated Caucasians & have to lived with the unfair judgement that I was an ‘SPG’. I was ridiculed for just wanting to date above my status in life? Is that so wrong? I don’t want my daughter to have to endure this too if she chooses to only exclusively date men who look like her father,” the poster wrote.

She added that she realizes that “all this hate & vitriol stems mostly from the Chinese Patriarchal system with their fragile male egos who just lash out at us because we deem them less desirable than what others have to offer.”

The poster also wrote that a similar phrase also exists for “old Chinese loser men who have Vietnamese brides” as well as “their Vietnamese women” and unfavourably compared “the atypical local Singaporean male Chinese boy” to Westerners.

“All the more so that the majority of Westerners here are a cut above the rest from their home populations,” she wrote, “in terms of accent, charisma, height, intelligence, personality and most importantly manliness, it is unfortunate that there is just too much disparity to overcome.”

She then went on to say that women “want our men to take care & provide for us” despite “what ‘woke’ feminists say.”

“We want to desire our men for being men, not emasculated Chinese Mama’s boys who are basically push overs & don’t even get me started on their bedroom grade level,” she added.

The woman ended her post by writing, “So while you SG Chinese boys try and fix your own insecurities, can we just retire the term ‘SPG’ since it’s not only demeaning but really nobody holds Sarong Parties anymore.”

As one can imagine, commenters—both male and female— were not amused.

Some said that the woman proved that the SPG stereotype is still alive and kicking.

Many took her to task because of the phrase “date above my status in life.”

“Not all asian women want to marry ang moh. Don’t lump us all together with you,” one woman wrote.

“On behalf of asian men, thank you for not choosing us,” wrote one man.

