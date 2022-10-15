Netizen asks why it’s ‘so easy for Foreign Talents to work in Singapore’ but ‘so difficult’ for Singaporeans to find jobs overseas

- Advertisement -

After a netizen asked why it’s “so difficult” for Singaporeans to find work abroad while it’s “so easy for FT (foreign talents) to work” in Singapore, he received a surprising number of answers from others.

The netizen, who goes by Durian Khaled on Facebook, posted the question on the Complaint Singapore public page on Friday (Sept 23).

In response, one said that “They protect their local(s) and pay is high.”

Another pointed to globalism as the answer.

One commenter wrote that the issue is the percentage “of Natives of various countries employed in their PMET jobs compared to the % of their FT employed.”

Another wrote that the high employment of overseas workers is primarily for blue-collar jobs.

Others wrote that for every job foreigners get in Singapore, there are many others who’ve applied and were rejected.

A commenter wrote that Singaporean employees are choosy about the jobs they take, whereas foreigners are not.

Others, however, completely rejected the question behind his premise, saying that they or other Singaporeans they know have gotten jobs in other countries.



