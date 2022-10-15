Home News Featured News Netizen asks why it’s ‘so easy for Foreign Talents to work in...

Netizen asks why it’s ‘so easy for Foreign Talents to work in Singapore’ but ‘so difficult’ for Singaporeans to find jobs overseas

Photo: Unsplash/barneyyau (for illustration purposes only).

A commenter wrote that Singaporean employees are choosy about the jobs they take, whereas foreigners are not.

By Anna Maria Romero
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

After a netizen asked why it’s “so difficult” for Singaporeans to find work abroad while it’s “so easy for FT (foreign talents) to work” in Singapore, he received a surprising number of answers from others.

The netizen, who goes by Durian Khaled on Facebook, posted the question on the Complaint Singapore public page on Friday (Sept 23).

In response, one said that “They protect their local(s) and pay is high.”

Another pointed to globalism as the answer.

One commenter wrote that the issue is the percentage “of Natives of various countries employed in their PMET jobs compared to the % of their FT employed.”

Another wrote that the high employment of overseas workers is primarily for blue-collar jobs.

Others wrote that for every job foreigners get in Singapore, there are many others who’ve applied and were rejected.

A commenter wrote that Singaporean employees are choosy about the jobs they take, whereas foreigners are not.

Others, however, completely rejected the question behind his premise, saying that they or other Singaporeans they know have gotten jobs in other countries.

/TISG

Netizen: “In US I can own 2 story bungalow & 2 BMWs. In SG I can only buy 3 room flat”; other netizens say “but SG has no gun violence & mass shootings”

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Featured News

Netizen asks why it’s ‘so easy for Foreign Talents to work in Singapore’ but ‘so difficult’ for Singaporeans to find jobs overseas

After a netizen asked why it’s “so difficult” for Singaporeans to find work abroad while it’s “so easy for FT (foreign talents) to work” in Singapore, he received a surprising number of answers from others. The netizen, who goes by...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, Oct 15

‘This is the most SPG post ever’ — Singaporeans blasted woman who only dates ang mohs and said she ‘just wants to date (someone)...
Read more
VC

What A Global Recession Means For You and How To Protect Yourself

There’s no sugarcoating it: the Singapore economy has started to lose steam in recent months. In August 2022, the Ministry of Trade and Industry revised...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 14

How do Singaporeans feel about not needing to wear masks in most places anymore? Here’s what they said…   From Aug 29, 2022, mask-wearing will only...
Read more
Featured News

‘This is the most SPG post ever’ — Singaporeans blasted woman who only dates ang mohs and said she ‘just wants to date (someone)...

A woman who appealed online to end the usage of a disparaging term used for females who exclusively date Caucasian men received a lot...
Read more
Featured News

Netizen asks why it’s ‘so easy for Foreign Talents to work in Singapore’ but ‘so difficult’ for Singaporeans to find jobs overseas

After a netizen asked why it’s “so difficult” for Singaporeans to find work abroad while it’s “so easy for...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, Oct 15

‘This is the most SPG post ever’ — Singaporeans blasted woman who only dates ang mohs and said she...
Read more
VC

What A Global Recession Means For You and How To Protect Yourself

There’s no sugarcoating it: the Singapore economy has started to lose steam in recent months. In August 2022, the Ministry...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 14

How do Singaporeans feel about not needing to wear masks in most places anymore? Here’s what they said…   From Aug...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore