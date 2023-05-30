Morning Digest, May 30

Maid goes out on Saturday night to “see a friend”; come Sunday she just walks past her employers and out of the house without a word

SINGAPORE: An employer felt that her new helper was taking advantage of her and took to social media asking if her expectations were too high. In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for helpers and employers alike, the woman said that while her helper had been “nice and sweet … the problem is I feel like she is taking us for granted”. She wrote that the helper’s main role was cleaning and occasionally caring for her toddler. The helper did not have to cook or buy groceries at the market. Read more here…

Uncle checks whether his lottery numbers struck the jackpot on McDonald’s order number display screen

SINGAPORE: A lighthearted video shared on TikTok has brought smiles to netizens’ faces, showcasing an elderly man checking his lottery numbers in front of a McDonald’s order number display screen. The humorous clip, posted by user @hitamanis786, quickly gained traction online.

The video, which went viral on the internet, shows an elderly man who can be seen standing in front of the order number display screen at a McDonald’s outlet. Clutching a few lottery tickets, he alternates his gaze between the screen and the numbers on his tickets, seemingly checking whether he struck the jackpot.

Read more here…

Girlfriend insists her bf buy her a $2K Gucci bag, also says she wouldn’t mind a “normal” proposal ring costing less than $1K

SINGAPORE: A girlfriend who wanted a Gucci bag costing more than $2,000 asked her boyfriend to buy it for her, even if it meant getting a proposal ring of lesser value. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the woman wrote that her boyfriend of 7 years just graduated and was earning $4,000 a month. “Throughout these years I have never once requested any big value gifts and the most expensive item he had gotten me was a ring and bag that cost around 700+ in total for anniversary”, she wrote.

Chinese airline apologises after ground staff in Singapore calls passenger a “dog”

SINGAPORE: China Southern Airlines has issued an apology after one of its ground staff members at Singapore’s Changi Airport was accused of insulting a passenger as a dog in three languages and feigning ignorance of the Chinese language, despite being able to speak it. The incident has sparked widespread uproar in China, prompting the airline to launch an investigation and take immediate action. Read more here…

