Morning Digest, June 7

‘Pay higher fare or cancel’ — JB Grab driver tries to extort more money from Singaporean passenger

It was a typical Monday afternoon (5 June) for Prabhu (not his real name) as he left for Malaysia via Woodlands checkpoint for part of the week, where he is posted to work at Johor Bahru. The Singapore resident took a bus across the Causeway and, as usual, booked a Grab ride from the JB Sentral to Iskandar Puteri after going through customs. He was charged MYR 23 for the ride and was waiting patiently at the pickup point when he received a message from his driver. The driver, Mohamad, said: “I’m sorry…fare too…rm28 i pickup and drop off. if dont want you can cancel and try another grabcar.” Read more here…

Netizens on WP members being “hardworking, and honest people who attend every Parliament sitting regardless of their busy schedules”

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are responding to the Workers’ Party’s recent Hammer Outreach event at Tampines GRC. In response to the post, many left messages cheering on the opposition already with the upcoming 2025 General Elections in mind.

The WP took to Facebook on Sunday (June 4) to share snippets of its recent outreach event at Tampines GRC. “Team Workers’ Party rounded up our Hammer Outreach for this season at the uniquely shaped Tampines Round Market and Tampines N2 Shopping Street,” the post read. “Looking forward to our next round of outreach when a fresh edition of The Hammer Newspaper is ready!”

Read more here…

‘Is this guy gonna try to eat me?’ — Singapore’s huge monitor lizard comes out of the water and shocks Aussie man

SINGAPORE: A tourist from Australia wondered at the size of a monitor lizard in Singapore, exclaiming in an expletive-filled TikTok, “Is this guy gonna try to eat me?” The video, uploaded by @rickymack_ on June 3, has since been viewed 1.7 million times.

Netizen: ‘Do Singaporeans aged 21-29 generally prefer to have kids, or not?’

SINGAPORE: Do older Gen Z, younger millennials, i.e. those between 21 and 29 in Singapore, want to have children? A question that u/Mackocid6706 on r/askSingapore asked on Monday (June 5).

”I know some people who are not fond of kids, yet they still want them. And some people who are ok with having and also ok with not having them.”

Read more here…

Maid says her employer treated her well for 3 days, then she was only allowed to sleep around 1am

SINGAPORE: A maid took to social media for advice about her new employer. In an anonymous post, the maid wrote that her employer treated her well for the first three days. After that, however, the maid wrote that she was only allowed to sleep at 12 am or 1 am. Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg