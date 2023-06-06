Netizens on WP members being “hardworking, and honest people who attend every Parliament sitting regardless of their busy schedules”

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are responding to the Workers’ Party’s recent Hammer Outreach event at Tampines GRC. In response to the post, many left messages cheering on the opposition already with the upcoming 2025 General Elections in mind.

The WP took to Facebook on Sunday (June 4) to share snippets of its recent outreach event at Tampines GRC. “Team Workers’ Party rounded up our Hammer Outreach for this season at the uniquely shaped Tampines Round Market and Tampines N2 Shopping Street,” the post read. “Looking forward to our next round of outreach when a fresh edition of The Hammer Newspaper is ready!”

Many netizens responded to the post supporting the opposition party—a handful of comments called on the WP to contest in certain constituencies.

Others had the 2025 General Elections in mind, cheering on the opposition party in advance. “Take down Tampines GRC by the next GE!” said one.

“Let’s make PAP candidates NCMP for Tampines,” said another. “And vote WP be the real MP for Tampines. Tampines will have 2 sets of MPs.”

Still, another netizen shared his reasons for supporting the WP in the comments section. “WP MPs are hardworking and honest people who attend every Parliament sitting regardless of their busy schedules,” he wrote. “They do their house visits daily and market visits to understand us. This is called walking the ground. Hope all Singaporeans will stand as one people one (nation) to give WP the chance to serve Singaporeans.”

“Keep up the good work,” the netizen added, “and hope LTK (Low Thia Khiang) will run for president (in) 2023.”

