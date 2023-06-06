SINGAPORE: A tourist from Australia wondered at the size of a monitor lizard in Singapore, exclaiming in an expletive-filled TikTok, “Is this guy gonna try to eat me?”

The video, uploaded by @rickymack_ on June 3, has since been viewed 1.7 million times.

At the beginning of the video, the monitor lizard swam to where the TikTok user and his companions stood. Three large leaves on the monitor lizard’s head and back add somewhat of a comic effect.

“It. Is. Big,” one of the companions can be heard saying as the reptile comes closer, flicking its forked tongue in and out of its mouth.

“Bro this is f**ked up,” says @rickymack_, who then sticks his foot out so it ends up closer to the monitor lizard.

“Look at this… he’s gonna try and f**king eat my foot,” he adds before suddenly withdrawing it as the monitor lizard raises its head and looks like it may be poised to strike.

The TikTok user then zooms in on the monitor lizard and says, “Bro this is f**king ridiculous.”

“Look at those nails,” one of his companions agrees.

After a few seconds, however, the monitor lizard loses interest and slowly begins to swim away.

The NParks website lists things to do or not do when encountering a monitor lizard, which can be found in forests, mangrove swamps, and even man-made canals in Singapore.

“Do not be alarmed. These animals are shy and will not attack humans unless provoked or cornered.

Do not touch, chase or corner them as they may attack in defence. You are advised to leave them alone. It is fine to observe them from afar.

Seek medical attention immediately if (in a rare event) you are bitten. Although monitor lizards do secrete venom, it is not fatal to humans. The main cause for concern would be bacterial infection from the bite.” /TISG

