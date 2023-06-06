Maid says her employer treated her well for 3 days, then she was only allowed to sleep around 1am

SINGAPORE: A maid took to social media for advice about her new employer.

In an anonymous post, the maid wrote that her employer treated her well for the first three days. After that, however, the maid wrote that she was only allowed to sleep at 12 am or 1 am.

“I’m not even 1month of my employer do I have to find another employer?” the maid wrote.

Last month, a tired maid with a lack of sleep took to social media to request her employers hire a nanny for their child.

In an anonymous post to a support group for helpers and employers alike, the maid wanted advice on conveying her situation to her hirer. She wrote that she only gets to sleep around midnight but has to wake up around 6 am to start her chores. She gets no rest during the day because she has to take care of her employer’s baby.

To add insult to injury, the maid wrote that she would sometimes have to sleep with the baby at night if the baby fell sick.

“We don[‘]t have enough time of sleep and rest. I have some hesitation to speak to then maybe they should be angry if their (sic) not open-minded”, the helper wrote. The maid added that if she wanted to be rude, she would have suggested her employers hire a nurse and not a helper but wanted to convey the message politely because she had respect for them. However, she wrote that she found her work very tiring because of her lack of sleep and asked others in the group for advice on what to do.

