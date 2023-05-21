Maid sleeps at midnight and wakes at 6am without any rest during the day, sometimes has to sleep with employer’s baby if child is sick

SINGAPORE: A tired maid with a lack of sleep took to social media wanting to request her employers to hire a nanny for their child.

In an anonymous post to a support group for helpers and employers alike, the maid wanted advice on how she could convey her situation to her hirer. She wrote that she only got to sleep around midnight but had to wake up around 6 am to start her chores. She got no rest during the day because she had to take care of her employer’s baby.

To add insult to injury, the maid wrote that she would sometimes have to sleep with the baby at night if the baby fell sick.

“We don[‘]t have enough time of sleep and rest. I have some hesitation to speak to then maybe they should be angry if their (sic) not open-minded”, the helper wrote. The maid added that if she wanted to be rude, she would have suggested her employers hire a nurse and not a helper but wanted to convey the message politely because she had respect for them. However, she wrote that she found her work very tiring because of her lack of sleep and asked others in the group for advice on what to do.

Earlier this month an employer came forward to talk about the schedule she gave her maid but was met with disbelief from netizens.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for helpers and employers alike, the woman asked: “Can I know is it wrong to ask my helper to sleep at 9 pm?”

She explained that she asked her maid to sleep at 9 pm – after a full day of work – to take care of her two babies. “But when they cry at night, she will sleep and feed them at the same time till the milk bottle is not in their mouth. She rather use tik tok until 1 to 2 am. And in the morning, she will want to sleep while taking care of them”, the woman wrote.

Because she knew that taking care of two babies was tiring, she asked her maid to sleep early, she explained.

