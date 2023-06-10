Morning Digest, June 10

Resident shares with Leon Perera his dread of 2nd part of GST hike next year, says ‘many merchants tend to raise prices disproportionately’

SINGAPORE: A resident of Workers' Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) shared concerns about increasing costs of living in the coming year when the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is set to increase by another percentage point from 8 to 9 per cent. In a Facebook post on Thursday (June 8), Mr Perera, representing the Serangoon ward of Aljunied GRC since 2020, said that residents he met during his house visit the previous evening had been "very chatty."

Not good enough for PM, but good enough for President? — Netizens dub Tharman’s bid for president a “waste”

SINGAPORE: While a large segment of Singaporeans have welcomed Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam's announcement that he plans to contest the Presidential Election set to take place later this year, some have also said that his bid for the largely ceremonial role is "a waste" since he has what it takes to be Singapore's next Prime Minister.

Some have also pointed out that the Government’s narrative that Singapore is not ready for a non-Chinese Prime Minister is at odds with its wholehearted support for Mr Tharman’s decision, asking whether he is not good enough for the PM role but good enough for the President’s seat.



Is gender pay gap a real thing in Singapore? — Netizen asks ‘given the two-year benefit females get over same-aged males’ because of National Service

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user wondered if the gender pay gap is real in Singapore when considering that women start working two years ahead of men because of mandatory military service. AWARE Singapore states, “full-time female employees aged 25 to 54 earned $0.856 for every $1.00 earned by their male counterparts.” Singapore ranked 54th out of 156 countries in the 2021 World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report.

“Superman” spotted in Singapore!

SINGAPORE: A man in a Superman costume was seen crossing the street at Bukit Batok. The fast pace of his walk, set to the iconic “Superman” theme music, made it seem like he was almost flying.

The video of the man, who looked to be a foreigner and a senior citizen, was uploaded on TikTok by a user named Engineer Uncle Kiko (@engr.unclekiko), who describes himself as a “Civil Engineer, Senior Photographer at Kiko WonderShots & Owner of Uncle Kiko.”



Customer follows stall instructions to find seat first before ordering at Ya Kun Kaya Toast, but cashier & staff ask her to ‘get off the table’ and leave anyway

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after having followed posted instructions to find a seat before ordering at Ya Kun Kaya Toast, only to be told by the cashier that she needed to vacate her seat anyway. Ms Suzy Tay posted on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page early on Thursday morning (June 8) a photo of a sign from Ya Kun Kaya Toast at the City Square outlet that says "Kindly find a seat first" followed by an arrow, and then "Queue to order food."

