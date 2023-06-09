Customer follows stall instructions to find seat first before ordering at Ya Kun Kaya Toast, but cashier & staff ask her to ‘get off the table’ and leave anyway

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after having followed posted instructions to find a seat before ordering at Ya Kun Kaya Toast, only to be told by the cashier that she needed to vacate her seat anyway.

Ms Suzy Tay posted on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page early on Thursday morning (June 8) a photo of a sign from Ya Kun Kaya Toast at the City Square outlet that says “Kindly find a seat first” followed by an arrow, and then “Queue to order food.”

Ms Tay wrote that she had waited for a customer to finish eating before she sat down in the vacated seat.

“But suddenly.. the Ya Kun cashier told me to get off the table, as it is meant for the person in the queue who is ordering. I asked the cashier why must I give up my seat? I was merely following the ‘rules set by Ya Kun itself.

A big sign placed at the cashier counter, that says, find a seat first, then queue and order.

I presumed those in the queue and ordering already had a table. If they didn’t, they should get a table first?”

What appeared to make matters worse for Ms Tay was the rudeness of the cashier, who asked her to leave her seat.

Even after she showed the sign to the cashier, the cashier insisted that Ms Tay was the one who was wrong.

“Then another staff who was preparing the coffee.. shouted at me, asking me to leave if I am not drinking,” which left her shocked and very upset, she added.

“The staffs dealt with this unfairly, and they didn’t have to shout. I was just showing them, I was following the rules.

I will never go there again!”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Tay and Ya Kun Kaya Toast for further comment. /TISG

