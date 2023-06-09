Stories you might’ve missed, June 9

Customer follows stall instructions to find seat first before ordering at Ya Kun Kaya Toast, but cashier & staff ask her to ‘get off the table’ and leave anyway

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after having followed posted instructions to find a seat before ordering at Ya Kun Kaya Toast, only to be told by the cashier that she needed to vacate her seat anyway. Ms Suzy Tay posted on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page early on Thursday morning (June 8) a photo of a sign from Ya Kun Kaya Toast at the City Square outlet that says “Kindly find a seat first” followed by an arrow, and then “Queue to order food.” Read more here…

Not good enough for PM, but good enough for President? — Netizens dub Tharman’s bid for president a “waste”

SINGAPORE: While a large segment of Singaporeans have welcomed Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s announcement that he plans to contest the Presidential Election set to take place later this year, some have also said that his bid for the largely ceremonial role is “a waste” since he has what it takes to be Singapore’s next Prime Minister.

Some have also pointed out that the Government’s narrative that Singapore is not ready for a non-Chinese Prime Minister is at odds with its wholehearted support for Mr Tharman’s decision, asking whether he is not good enough for the PM role but good enough for the President’s seat.

‘We gave up and went back to Singapore’ — Singaporean after spending over 2 hours queuing at Malaysia customs

SINGAPORE: “I am a quitter,” wrote a Singapore TikTok user who tried valiantly to get into Malaysia on a public holiday and didn’t quite make it. Not that anyone blames her, as she and her companions stuck it out in the queue at Malaysia customs for over two hours before giving up.

“Superman” spotted in Singapore!

SINGAPORE: A man in a Superman costume was seen crossing the street at Bukit Batok. The fast pace of his walk, set to the iconic “Superman” theme music, made it seem like he was almost flying.

The video of the man, who looked to be a foreigner and a senior citizen, was uploaded on TikTok by a user named Engineer Uncle Kiko (@engr.unclekiko), who describes himself as a “Civil Engineer, Senior Photographer at Kiko WonderShots & Owner of Uncle Kiko.”

SAFE HAVEN: So much cash has been deposited in Singapore that DBS lent MAS $30 billion

SINGAPORE: Despite the uncertainties felt all around the globe, Singapore is perceived to be so much of a safe haven that banks have had an influx of deposits and not enough choices as to where they can be deployed, with the lending environment remaining “tepid.”

In May, Mr Piyush Gupta, the CEO of DBS Group Holdings Ltd., said that DBS lent the country’s central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), $30 billion.

