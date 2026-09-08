Maid jailed 11 weeks for abusing 69-year-old employer after being annoyed by his nagging

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old Indonesian maid repeatedly abused her 69-year-old employer because of his nagging. She slapped him, pinched his nose, and hit his hands and feet, and her crimes were caught on CCTV.

Case details revealed that the victim was suffering from hypertension, hyperlipidemia, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and diverticulosis, causing him to have a difficult time communicating with others. He was able to lose his ability to take care of himself in November 2025 and needed to rely on the maid’s help for daily living, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

Investigations revealed that on April 20th of this year, the suspect committed eight acts of abuse against the victim while feeding him breakfast. Caught on CCTV, the suspect was seen slapping the victim, pretending to help him blow his nose with a tissue but taking it as an opportunity to pinch and hit his nose, twisting the victim’s fingers, pulling the victim’s feet, and hitting the victim’s hands, feet, and head.

With this, the police received a call from the victim’s son, who then captured the abuse. The suspect further admitted that it was not the first time that she had abused the victim, and stated that she thought the victim would be frightened by her actions and would shut up.

Due to the crime, the suspect faces two charges of intentional assault. She pleaded guilty to one of the charges, and the other is to be considered by the judge.

She was sentenced to 11 weeks’ imprisonment as punishment for her crimes.

Other related news

In other news related to maids, there was a report where a maid sneaked into her employer’s bedroom and decided to switch all of his gold jewellery with fake ones.

In a span of three months, the woman stole gold necklaces and bracelets amounting to more than S$6,000.

Read more about the news story here.