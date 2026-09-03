Maid swapped employer’s gold necklaces and bracelets with fakes, jailed 4 months

SINGAPORE: Another report on theft was revealed when a maid sneaked into her employer’s bedroom and decided to switch all of his gold jewellery with fake ones. In a span of three months, the woman stole gold necklaces and bracelets amounting to more than S$6,000.

Case details

Further investigations revealed that the 46-year-old maid from Indonesia entered her male employer’s bedroom while he was out of the country from January to April of this year. She had been opening a locked drawer and then taking gold jewellery with a total value of at least S$6,300, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

In hopes of not being caught, the suspect then replaced the gold jewellery with counterfeit ones. Although the male employer had suspected that she had been stealing from him since January, he did not confront her at that time.

However, when the male employer returned home from his trip in April, he discovered that the gold necklace in his drawer had been replaced. He confronted the suspect, who then admitted to her crime.

The suspect said that she used the stolen gold bracelet as collateral to borrow money from a friend. She also pawned the gold necklace and received S$4,300 in cash. She used this money to pay off her debts and send money back to her hometown to pay off her mortgage.

On Monday, August 31, the suspect was sentenced to four months and two weeks’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to one count of embezzlement. Another count of fraud will be taken into consideration by the judge.

The suspect has not made any compensation as of the moment of writing.

Other related news

In similar news related to stealing, there was a report where a 33-year-old Filipino woman altered her PayNow transfer screenshots to scam a well-known restaurant, causing her 59 unpaid meals.

Using this method, the suspect stole a total of more than S$3,000 worth of meals on 35 occasions between May 2022 and August 2023. Furthermore, the suspect also scammed another restaurant between June 15, 2024 and May 28, 2025, with a total of more than $6,000 on 24 occasions.

Read more about the news story here.