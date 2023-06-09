‘We gave up and went back to Singapore’ — Singaporean after spending over 2 hours queuing at Malaysia customs

SINGAPORE: “I am a quitter,” wrote a Singapore TikTok user who tried valiantly to get into Malaysia on a public holiday and didn’t quite make it.

Not that anyone blames her, as she and her companions stuck it out in the queue at Malaysia customs for over two hours before giving up.

The June 7 (Wednesday) video of Ms Shivani Meka, who goes by @shiffythecow on TikTok, has since been viewed almost 44,000 times.

She wrote that she and her companion began their trip at 10:00 am, encountering the first “snaking” queue and entering the bus to the checkpoint at 11:30, where the line, thankfully, went pretty quickly.

They headed to the “very crowded” bus to enter Malaysia, arriving at Malaysia customs by 12:30 pm.

That’s when the real trouble began.

Ms Shivani and her companions stayed in line for more than two hours, from 12:30 pm onward, because of the sheer number of people there.

People were packed “like sardines” and were “squishing through,” she added, showing footage of many fanning themselves in the heat and humidity of a South East Asian afternoon in June.

She added that at around 2:30 pm, they gave up, as the line was hardly moving.

“We just got some food and went back to Singapore. The end.”

Commenters on Ms Shivani’s post said she and her companions had done the right thing by “giving up.”

Others told her that leaving earlier or going on a regular day, would be better.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg