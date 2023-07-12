Morning Digest, July 12

Soh Rui Yong: Public can be gracious enough to forgive Tan Chuan-Jin, hope SNOC can move on as well so we can do constructive things rather than nitpicking each other

SINGAPORE: After a video clip of House Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin unexpectedly using an expletive after a speech made by Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim was circulated online, Mr Tan issued an apology, saying he should not have used “unparliamentary language”. In a Facebook post, the Speaker wrote, “When I listen to speeches made, like everyone, I do form views on them. What was said were my private thoughts which I had muttered to myself and not to anyone.” Read more here…

Erasing history? CNA removes article on the late Lim Chong Yah’s call for minimum wage

SINGAPORE: Channel NewsAsia (CNA) has come under fire after appearing to remove an article on the late economist Lim Chong Yah’s views on how Singapore should have a minimum wage.

Prof Lim, who passed away on Saturday (8 July), was an eminent economist and wage policy pioneer. Having served as the founding chairman of the National Wages Council (NWC), Prof Lim’s many contributions to Singapore’s economic progress led him to receive the Public Service Star in 1976, the Meritorious Service Medal in 1983 and the Distinguished Service Order in 2000.

Love on track: Shanti Pereira & Tan Zong Yang

SINGAPORE: Shanti Pereira gave her significant other, fellow athlete Tan Zong Yang, a low-key shoutout in an interview published in The Straits Times on Sunday (July 9). The context was Pereira’s diet, which she’s been more judicious over the past couple of years. The runner has avoided fast food and dishes like Hokkien mee and char kway teow. But when she comes home from a long trip, she goes to Toast Box for curry chicken with rice, which she told ST’s Sumiko Tan is her “go-to meal.” Read more here…

Flat resident says 1-day paint job was a nightmare, yet paint company refuses to fix mistakes

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after the company she contracted for a one-day paint job did a poor job, and what’s worse, they reportedly refused her requests to correct the mistakes.

Ms Yee En Lai wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on July 8 that the situation was a “NIGHTMARE!!!” and that the “business owners have gone too far!”

Public nuisance act or entertaining sight? — Bus passenger donning motorcycle helmet has an imaginary race

SINGAPORE: A bus passenger donning a motorcycle helmet was recently caught on camera “racing” on the vehicle seats. In response to the clip circulated online, some netizens have called the attention of the Land Transport Authority (LTA), while others dismissed the act as an amusing sight.

An online user took to social media on Monday (July 10) to share a video taken on a bus. The passenger was seen using the bus seat handles as an imaginary motorcycle. “Racing inside bus,” the clip was captioned by the Singapore Incidents Facebook page.

