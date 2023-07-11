Soh Rui Yong: Public can be gracious enough to forgive Tan Chuan-Jin, hope SNOC can move on as well so we can do constructive things rather than nitpicking each other

SINGAPORE: After a video clip of House Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin unexpectedly using an expletive after a speech made by Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim was circulated online, Mr Tan issued an apology, saying he should not have used “unparliamentary language”.

In a Facebook post, the Speaker wrote, “When I listen to speeches made, like everyone, I do form views on them. What was said were my private thoughts which I had muttered to myself and not to anyone.”

National marathoner Soh Rui Yong, who has been censured and penalised for what others have deemed unfitting speech, weighed in on the matter over social media post on Tuesday (July 11).

Last month, it was announced that Soh would be excluded from the lineup for this year’s Asian Games due to “inappropriate remarks.”

Soh called the incident “A chance to demonstrate grace” toward Mr Tan.

“People are sending the “f**king populist” clips to me because Tan Chuan Jin is SNOC (Singapore National Olympic Council) President and I was excluded from the 2023 Asian Games team despite qualifying because of “the use of vulgarities” on a podcast (as reported by The Straits Times).

I recognise that the situation is ironic.

However I’m also of the view that none of us are perfect, we’ve all cursed or sworn at times. I did it spontaneously when describing something I did (“I fu**ked this up”) on a lighthearted podcast where the hosts were using that type of language as well (mirroring). It appears that TCJ is doing it in Parliament to voice his disagreement with an Opposition Member of Parliament, Jamus Lim.”

Soh characterized the Speaker calling Assoc Prof Lim a “f**king populist” as “clearly unsatisfactory conduct” but added that “the public can afford to be gracious enough to forgive him if he gives an earnest apology.”

He expressed the hopes that “the SNOC can move on as well, so we can all focus on doing constructive things rather than nitpicking on each other. Thank you”

The circulated clip was from the Parliament sitting on April 17th of this year. After Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) called yet again for Singapore to establish an official poverty line, the Speaker said “f**king populist” softly and under his breath but distinctly enough.

A populist is someone who believes in or supports populism, the kind of politics that claims to represent the wishes and opinions of ordinary people.

A video from YouTube highlighting Mr Tan’s remark was shared on Reddit on Monday (July 10).

“I have also spoken to the Member, A/P Jamus Lim, to make that apology as well; which he has kindly accepted,” Mr Tan wrote in his post. /TISG

