Flat resident says 1-day paint job was a nightmare, yet paint company refuses to fix mistakes

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after the company she contracted for a one-day paint job did a poor job, and what’s worse, they reportedly refused her requests to correct the mistakes.

Ms Yee En Lai wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on July 8 that the situation was a “NIGHTMARE!!!” and that the “business owners have gone too far!”

She had engaged a company called Atlas Works to do a paint job in her flat, “and it turned out to be a BIG MISTAKE!” she wrote.

For one thing, the company did not finish the work in one day.

For another, the mess the workers created made it look as though she was renovating her four-room flat.

“I am super disappointed that the company ignored my requests for corrective and touch up work. None of my concerns raised was being addressed,” she added.

Here is the list of the concerns she raised with the company:

Used a dirty, old & rusty recycle tin for the NEW COLOURED paint. The business owner even said it is a clean & washed PAIL. OMG!!

2) Workers locked bedroom doors when painting. NOT ONCE but TWICE and subsequently closed doors!

3) Basic painting is to tape the edge, but they did not. Paint stains on floor tiles, cabinets, sofa, fan, wardrobe and worst, paint stuck on NEW AIRCON installed for only a few days!! SHAME ON THEM!!

4) Release customer’s address to a 3rd party without seeking consent. MAJOR CONCERN & yet the company did not provide an explanation as requested.

Ms Yee also wrote that the company did not “feel apologetic at all and that she did not want to give the company a second chance for being “Irresponsible & dishonest,” “Inexperienced ‘painters’ with horrible workmanship, having “ZERO Integrity & business ethic,” and “Unprofessional, immature, and childish behaviour.”

She posted photos of the job, including one of a patch of paint on her airconditioning unit, paint overflowing to the sides of a blue border, poor work done on ceiling corners, paint in gaps between two door frames, a pail covered in paint, paint on door hinges, and spatters in different parts of the flat, including her leather sofa.

In a comment on her post, she wrote why she was sharing her experience.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Yee and Atlas Works for further comment. /TISG

