;
In the House

IRAS discovered 166 cases of tax avoidance; set to recover S$60M ABSD and surcharges

ByAnna Maria Romero

May 9, 2024
DPM Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (May 7) that after reviewing cases involving tax avoidance, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) is set to recover about S$60 million.

There were 187 cases where private property was bought that involved the “99-to-1” scheme to avoid paying additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD). Among them, 166 cases involved tax avoidance, said Deputy Prime Minister.

“About S$60 million in ABSD and surcharges will accordingly be clawed back,” he said in Parliament.

Read also: Analyst: ABSD adjustments’ impact on property developers may be negligible

Workers Party MP He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) had asked about the IRAS investigations into the “99-to-1” arrangement for stamp duty payment.

She specifically asked how many referrals the IRAS has made to the Council for Estate Agencies and the Law Society, as well as whether there are any findings that the Government has to share about the results of this referral.

See also  MAS, Police, and Attorney-General's Chambers worked closely with UK on fraud case of ex-F1 ‘Supremo’ Bernie Ecclestone — Lawrence Wong

She further asked if the government would be helping those who estate agents and lawyers have wrongly advised to obtain compensation.

Mr Wong explained that the “99-to-1” arrangement is a tax avoidance arrangement some property buyers use to reduce the rightful ABSD.

“When such property purchase arrangements are made to reduce the tax payable, the Commissioner of Stamp Duties is empowered under Section 33A of the Stamp Duties Act to disregard the individual transactions and assess them as a single joint purchase and to recover the rightful amount of ABSD due, along with a 50 per cent surcharge,” Mr Wong said.

He added that around 10 cases among the 166 involving tax avoidance have evidence of potential involvement by property agents. These are presently being reviewed by the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA).

According to IRAS, “Liable buyers are required to pay ABSD on top of the existing Buyer’s Stamp Duty (BSD). ABSD and BSD are computed on the purchase price as stated in the dutiable document or the market value of the property (whichever is the higher amount).”

See also  He Ting Ru urges residents to keep estates clean

In 2018, the government increased the ABSD as a property cooling measure in response to the en-bloc frenzy that began the year before.

As part of the curbs introduced to ease the property market, the authorities raised the ABSD for citizens buying second and subsequent homes to 12 per cent. /TISG

Read also: Woman unable to buy marital home without incurring ABSD after adding name to parents’ HDB long ago

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

In the House

Chan Chun Sing: Govt recognizes the importance of flexible work arrangements

November 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the House

Chee Hong Tat: Additional 20K COEs will give govt more flexibility to keep its promise to increase COE supply before 2026

November 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the House

Police may soon have the power to restrict bank transactions to protect scam victims

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Lifestyle

Gone are the days of “building a career” — Over 6 in 10 professionals globally think 3 to 5 years is the ideal average tenure at any company

November 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

S&P 500 and Nasdaq surge as investors eye Nvidia earnings report

November 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singapore GRA renews Resorts World Sentosa’s casino licence for 2 years instead of 3 over “unsatisfactory” tourism performance

November 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Singapore’s largest money laundering crackdown: 15 foreign nationals surrender $1.85 billion in assets

November 19, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.