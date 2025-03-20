SINGAPORE: After an online user sparked a discussion by asking a forum about the lowest-paying jobs for locals, the comments section quickly flooded with responses as people shared various roles and their corresponding salaries.

“In this economy, are there still any jobs that pay less than $2k for a full-time position?” This was the question an online user asked Singaporeans on social media in a post published on Wednesday (March 19). “What is the lowest pay that you have heard of?”

From cleaners to other low-wage workers, the comments section of the post mentioned various job holders who Singaporeans said were paid less than $2k. One claimed that her relative, who works as an office cleaner, earns $1.5k. “But she’s semi-retired and is just doing it to keep herself busy and active,” she added. “And she says it’s a pretty laid-back job. Airconditioned environment, she starts early before the workers come in to vacuum the place, and can leave around 3 pm. Throughout the day, there’s not much to clean up besides the pantry area and the meeting rooms. She also helps refill the snacks and drinks in the pantry and dispose of rubbish or recycle them.”

Other jobs and their reported salaries shared in the comments included events admin ($1.4k), hospital porter ($1.6k), and even entry-level therapy assistant ($1.2k – $1.5k).

Still, one wrote, “Intern role but by a graduate, full time $800.”

Commenters mention Progressive Wage Model

A few people mentioned the Progressive Wage Model in their comments. According to the Ministry of Manpower, (MOM), the progressive wage model increases employees’ wages by establishing pay rates according to their skills and productivity. By providing training to enhance their abilities, businesses can gain from improved efficiency and potential cost savings.

This model applies to Singapore citizens and permanent residents employed full-time or part-time under a contract of service in the following sectors and occupations:

Cleaning sector

Security sector

Landscape sector

Lift and escalator sector

Retail sector

Food services sector

Occupational PWs for administrators and drivers

Waste management sector

