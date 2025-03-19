SINGAPORE: The employer of a maid took to a domestic workers’ forum recently to ask Singaporeans for insights on how it works when a helper stays home on her day off. Many responded to the post by sharing their two cents on the matter.

“I understand that when they get their off day, they go out at a certain time and come back by a certain time,” the anonymous post read. “They will do light work before and after they go out (from what I’ve heard).” The employer then asked about the typical arrangements people have with their maids when the domestic workers decide to stay home on their day off .

“If my helper is staying home on her off day, what is the ideal arrangement like?” she asked. “Do I set a time when I do not make her do anything or she gets the whole 9 pm the day before (sleep) to 6 am the next day (wake up)? (For eg. 15/3 9 pm to 17/3 6 am)?”

Many employers who responded to the post echoed the same sentiments, highlighting what a day off means–a day when you do not work and are not expected to work. “On my helper’s off days, I disallow her to do any housework or chores,” one employer shared. “I’m wheelchair bound and mostly my husband will manage. Off days are 100 per cent off days…just like you and I enjoying our off days, our bosses don’t disturb us..and if she chooses to stay home, I let her rest in her room and watch TV in her own room. We will let her eat what we prepare or she can cook what she likes to eat.”

Another shared that her helper prefers to stay home on her day off. “She is welcome to wake up anytime, take naps, do her own things, etc,” she shared. “We do not expect her to do anything and told her there’s no need to, but she does it out of her own good will, especially when it comes to my baby as she treats him like her own son. Sometimes she goes out with us on her off days, we tell her there’s no need to do anything and she is not obligated to help us.”

There were also maids who responded to the post, sharing their arrangements with their employers. “I personally prefer to stay home on my days off, do some light cleaning and then head out,” one shared. “My employers don’t obligate me to do chores, but I choose to help because they treat me well. They’re understanding and grateful.”

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), migrant domestic workers are entitled to one rest day per week. On its website, it states,

“Rest days can be taken flexibly to suit the needs of both employers and MDWs:

The rest day can be taken as one full day or over two half days.

The MDW may choose to spend her rest day at home.

If the MDW is unable to take her rest day in a particular month, it can be deferred by up to one month. This means that the MDW should take her rest day by the end of the subsequent month.”

