Public nuisance act or entertaining sight? — Bus passenger donning motorcycle helmet has an imaginary race

SINGAPORE: A bus passenger donning a motorcycle helmet was recently caught on camera “racing” on the vehicle seats. In response to the clip circulated online, some netizens have called the attention of the Land Transport Authority (LTA), while others dismissed the act as an amusing sight.

An online user took to social media on Monday (July 10) to share a video taken on a bus. The passenger was seen using the bus seat handles as an imaginary motorcycle. “Racing inside bus,” the clip was captioned by the Singapore Incidents Facebook page.

While some netizens who responded to the post played along with the video and expressed their amusement over such a sight, others took a more serious tone, calling the attention of the LTA.

“Trying to be funny,” said one. Another wrote, Proor fella, must be the high point of 2023 for him.”

A third commented, “Race in bus? The best part is (that it’s) still (the) same bus fare!”

Another said, “Nice idea confirm traffic police won’t stop him and no accident will be involved.”

Several online users even tagged their friends, playing with the idea that the “racer” was someone they knew.

However, others saw the video as an example of “crazy youngsters.”

“Bus operator, please take note,” one wrote. Another even went so far as to call the passenger’s actions a public nuisance act, tagging the LTA’s Facebook account.

In less than 24 hours, the 10-second video clip has garnered over 10,000 views on the Facebook platform alone.

