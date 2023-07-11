“Our country (Singapore) is seriously overpopulated & expensive” — Netizen shares family’s first experience at Marina Bay Sands food court

SINGAPORE: An online user recently shared his family’s first experience at Marina Bay Sands food court, which led him to a realisation about Singapore.

A Facebook user took to the online group Umbrage Singapore on Sunday (July 9) to share his and his family’s first time at a particular food court in Singapore. “First time going to MBS (Marina Bay Sands) food court with family,” the post read. The netizen then shared how he and his family had a hard time finding a space to sit down and have a meal. “(We tried) to get a seat at the food court, but (couldn’t) even get a seat for a proper meal due to overflux by foreigners. (We waited) 45 mins to get seats and ended up paying (for) this Hokkien (meal) for $12.50.”

The Facebook user then shared what this experience led him to realise about Singapore. “Not only (are) things getting expensive but even food court seats, public transport seats are all occupied by FTs,” he said. “Our country is seriously overpopulated and expensive.”

Many Facebook users joined the conversation, sharing their insights on the matter. While some pointed out that certain places are normally crowded because of the presence of tourists, others shared their concerns about life in Singapore.

“I stop(ped) going shopping on weekends PH or taking the MRT. Felt like in a foreign land, so noisy and crowded,” said one.

Another wrote, “That’s the effect of 8% GST. There are more to come…when the 9% comes into effect! Good luck to all Singaporeans!”

“Now you know,” wrote a third. “So your first time will also be your last time? Places like MBS, GBTB, and Sentosa are meant for tourists’ money, so expect (them) to be crowded and expensive.”

Still, another commented, “First world mah, price also must be first world, we’re not named the most expensive city for nothing, majority voted for this.”

