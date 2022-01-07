Home News Morning Digest, Jan 7

Morning Digest, Jan 7

Photo: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich (for illustration purposes only)

Here are our top stories you might've missed.

By Obbana Rajah
Progress Singapore Community Fund reaches out to needy households and struggling hawkers

Progress Singapore Community Fund
PSCF was launched in early December 2021

Singapore — The newly-minted  Progress Singapore Community Fund (PSCF) is working to help struggling hawkers and needy households as part of its first project.

PSCF is a registered charity to aid the needy, sick and underprivileged.

Read more here. 

US says S’pore Covid-19 status ‘unknown’, Ong Ye Kung says ‘we know it very well’

Photo: Taken from YT and CDC website

Singapore – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently tagged the Covid-19 situation in Singapore as “unknown,” urging people to avoid travel to the Republic.

Responding to the “unknown” status, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the Singapore government knows the situation “very well”.

Read more here. 

Tan Chuan Jin: Findings on Raeesah Khan case will be presented ‘in due course’

Photo: FB screengrab/Tan Chuan-Jin

Singapore — The Parliamentary Committee of Privileges (COP) will present its findings and recommendations after investigating the complaint against former Workers’ Party MP Raeesah Khan “in due course”, said Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin.

Summing up 2021’s parliamentary sessions and detailing certain changes that had to be made because of the pandemic, Mr Tan used the opportunity on Monday (Jan 3) to give an update on the Raeesah Khan case.

Read more here. 

Bus beats red light as 3 people were crossing the road near Yuhua Market

Photo: FB screengrab/BehChiaLor

Singapore — Three pedestrians were centimetres away from being struck by an SBS Transit bus as it sped past them, against a red light.

On Monday (Jan 3), the Facebook group Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road shared dashcam footage of an SBS bus running a red light along Jurong East Avenue 1 on Dec 28 at around 6.10 pm.

Read more here.

Netizen on GST rebates: “Give you chicken wing, later take away entire chicken a la GST hike”

Photo: Freepik/jcomp (for illustration purposes only)

Singapore — Still stewing days after being told to expect  a GST hike and GST voucher rebates, netizens vented their frustrations online.

Sharing information on the GST voucher rebates and the GST hike on social media and Facebook groups such as Umbrage Singapore and United Singaporean, netizens made comments along these lines: “Remember hor – nothing is for free”, and “Give you chicken wing, later take away entire chicken a la GST hike”.

Read more here.

