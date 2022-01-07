Morning Digest, Jan 7

Progress Singapore Community Fund reaches out to needy households and struggling hawkers
Singapore — The newly-minted Progress Singapore Community Fund (PSCF) is working to help struggling hawkers and needy households as part of its first project.
PSCF is a registered charity to aid the needy, sick and underprivileged.
US says S’pore Covid-19 status ‘unknown’, Ong Ye Kung says ‘we know it very well’
Singapore – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently tagged the Covid-19 situation in Singapore as “unknown,” urging people to avoid travel to the Republic.
Responding to the “unknown” status, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the Singapore government knows the situation “very well”.
Tan Chuan Jin: Findings on Raeesah Khan case will be presented ‘in due course’
Singapore — The Parliamentary Committee of Privileges (COP) will present its findings and recommendations after investigating the complaint against former Workers’ Party MP Raeesah Khan “in due course”, said Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin.
Summing up 2021’s parliamentary sessions and detailing certain changes that had to be made because of the pandemic, Mr Tan used the opportunity on Monday (Jan 3) to give an update on the Raeesah Khan case.
Bus beats red light as 3 people were crossing the road near Yuhua Market
Singapore — Three pedestrians were centimetres away from being struck by an SBS Transit bus as it sped past them, against a red light.
On Monday (Jan 3), the Facebook group Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road shared dashcam footage of an SBS bus running a red light along Jurong East Avenue 1 on Dec 28 at around 6.10 pm.
Netizen on GST rebates: “Give you chicken wing, later take away entire chicken a la GST hike”
Singapore — Still stewing days after being told to expect a GST hike and GST voucher rebates, netizens vented their frustrations online.
Sharing information on the GST voucher rebates and the GST hike on social media and Facebook groups such as Umbrage Singapore and United Singaporean, netizens made comments along these lines: “Remember hor – nothing is for free”, and “Give you chicken wing, later take away entire chicken a la GST hike”.
