Home News Progress Singapore Community Fund reaches out to needy households and struggling hawkers

Progress Singapore Community Fund reaches out to needy households and struggling hawkers

Progress Singapore Community Fund
PSCF was launched in early December 2021

What do you do when you are in your 70s and semi-retired? Why, you launch a charity, of course

By Obbana Rajah
- Advertisement -

Singapore — The newly-minted  Progress Singapore Community Fund (PSCF) is working to help struggling hawkers and needy households as part of its first project.

PSCF is a registered charity to aid the needy, sick and underprivileged.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jan 4),  Francis Yuen Kin Pheng, a businessman  in his seventies, who heads the fund, explained that its  Give A Treat (GAT) project was rolled out as part of the official launch of the fund in December.

“The Progress Singapore Community Fund was founded as a separate entity and registered as a charity. Our first project Give A Treat, reached out to the elderly poor and needy children while at the same time helped hawkers badly impacted by the pandemic”, he wrote.

- Advertisement 1-

The project gave out meal vouchers to residents in  a few HDB estates, which they could redeem for meals at participating hawker stalls.  The fund then reimbursed the hawkers in full.

“This falls in line with the tagline of the PSCF – ‘A little help, a greater hope’, Mr Yuen said recently.

Mr Yuen, who was a lieutenant colonel when he left the Republic of Singapore Air Force for a career in aerospace engineering, describes himself in his Facebook profile as a “semi-retired business executive who likes to share his views on social, economic and business matters”.

He thinks that in 2022, Singapore “can do with less extravagance for example on showcase projects and exercise more prudence and frugality… cultivate a mindset of curbing costs, replacing the convenient approach of passing down costs to the people”.

He added: “More taxes, levies and GST increases is not the answer. A relentless pursuit of productivity and prudent spending to lower costs is the answer!”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement 2-

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Progress Singapore Community Fund reaches out to needy households and struggling hawkers

Singapore -- The newly-minted  Progress Singapore Community Fund (PSCF) is working to help struggling hawkers and needy households as part of its first project. PSCF is a registered charity to aid the needy, sick and underprivileged. In a Facebook post on...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 6

From mid-Feb, booster a must for people to count as fully vaccinated Photo: FB screengrab/Ong Ye Kung Singapore — Starting Feb 14, booster shots must be...
Read more
COVID 19

US says S’pore Covid-19 status ‘unknown’, Ong Ye Kung says ‘we know it very well’

Singapore – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently tagged the Covid-19 situation in Singapore as "unknown," urging people to avoid...
Read more
In the House

Tan Chuan Jin: Findings on Raeesah Khan case will be presented ‘in due course’

Singapore -- The Parliamentary Committee of Privileges (COP) will present its findings and recommendations after investigating the complaint against former Workers' Party MP Raeesah...
Read more
Home News

Bus beats red light as 3 people were crossing the road near Yuhua Market

Singapore — Three pedestrians were centimetres away from being struck by an SBS Transit bus as it sped past them, against a red light. Stayed...
Read more
Home News

Progress Singapore Community Fund reaches out to needy households and struggling hawkers

Singapore -- The newly-minted  Progress Singapore Community Fund (PSCF) is working to help struggling hawkers and needy households as...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 6

From mid-Feb, booster a must for people to count as fully vaccinated Photo: FB screengrab/Ong Ye Kung Singapore — Starting Feb...
Read more
COVID 19

US says S’pore Covid-19 status ‘unknown’, Ong Ye Kung says ‘we know it very well’

Singapore – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently tagged the Covid-19 situation in Singapore as...
Read more
In the House

Tan Chuan Jin: Findings on Raeesah Khan case will be presented ‘in due course’

Singapore -- The Parliamentary Committee of Privileges (COP) will present its findings and recommendations after investigating the complaint against...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore