Morning Digest, Feb 28

Mixed reactions from netizens after woman asks ‘nasty crusty uncle’ to delete photos he took of her on MRT

SINGAPORE: A woman is winning praise online after she bravely confronted a middle-aged MRT commuter of taking surreptitious pictures of her. While most are appreciating how the woman made the man delete the photos off his phone, a minority have deemed her response an “overreaction.” TikTok user Daisy @daizamazze revealed on Sunday (26 Feb) that the incident took place around 10 pm the night before while she was on board the East-West Line train when she felt someone filming her. She confronted the man, who had greying hair, at the station and asked him to delete the pictures of her. The middle-aged Chinese man initially pretended to use his phone and ignored Daisy but she said: “There’s no point ignoring me. I saw the photos, you can delete the photos please.” Read more here…

Samsung charges woman $398 for screen repair as a result of updating her phone; many netizens say it’s a common issue

SINGAPORE: “I’m so disappointed by Samsung,” wrote a netizen after she was charged $398 when she brought her phone, a Note 20 Ultra, for repair.

The netizen, who wrote a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (Feb 26) under an account called Sewingwith Kayzel, wrote that a green line had appeared on her screen after a “sudden request to update software.”

Read more here…

“Sad” monkey steals woman’s antidepressants at Botanic Gardens, takes two, then throws pills back to her

SINGAPORE: Calling it “the most absurd thing,” a woman tweeted that “a monkey grabbed my antidepressants from my bag, climbed up a tree, ate two and threw it back down on the ground.” This occurred at the Botanic Gardens on Thursday (Feb 23), with Ms Chloe, who goes by gaga stan (੭˶•̀⤙•́˶)੭⋆·˚ ༘ *~♡@mummyhotline on Twitter, adding “I have reported this to the people in charge of the park n i hope d monkey is okay.” Read more here…

Man gets a shock after GetGo charges him $4636.80 for ‘small accident’

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media in shock when he got slapped with a shocking $4636.80 bill from GetGo Carsharing after he had a small accident.

Posting on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page on Feb 25 (Saturday) the netizen wrote, “Be warned if you are renting a GetGo car, or plan to do so!! I have heard many horror stories about accident claims from GetGo when involved in a car accident. Until it happen(ed) to me, I know it is all real!”

Read more here…

Netizen: ‘Take MRT can lim kopi meh?’ — Singaporeans weigh in on woman seen drinking coffee in MRT

SINGAPORE: An online user recently called on another netizen who uploaded a photo of a woman drinking coffee on an MRT to approach the woman and explain the rules to her. Many other Singaporeans have weighed in, sharing their own two cents. On Feb 19, an online user took to social media to share a photo of a woman holding a plastic bag of coffee in an MRT. “Take MRT can lim kopi meh?” the post caption read. However, in response to this, recently, many Singaporeans seemed to unite around a common piece of advice–to remind the woman or explain to her instead of just posting a photo online. Read more here…

