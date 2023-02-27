Stories you might’ve missed, Feb 27

Netizen: ‘Take MRT can lim kopi meh?’ — Singaporeans weigh in on woman seen drinking coffee in MRT

SINGAPORE: An online user recently called on another netizen who uploaded a photo of a woman drinking coffee on an MRT to approach the woman and explain the rules to her. Many other Singaporeans have weighed in, sharing their own two cents. On Feb 19, an online user took to social media to share a photo of a woman holding a plastic bag of coffee in an MRT. "Take MRT can lim kopi meh?" the post caption read. However, in response to this, recently, many Singaporeans seemed to unite around a common piece of advice–to remind the woman or explain to her instead of just posting a photo online.

Naomi Neo shares her car racing experience, but netizens say ‘there’s no footage of her actually driving’ and that she’s a ‘pick me girl’

SINGAPORE: Naomi Neo recently shared her race car experience through her Instagram account. Compiled in one video, Naomi gave snippets of what happened as she drove off with luxurious cars on a huge race track from day to night.

She added a caption at the start of the video, stating that a man had asked, “why aren’t you seated in your man’s car?” Naomi replied: “why do I have to?”

62-year-old dies on the spot after falling from Cuppage Plaza

SINGAPORE: A 62-year-old man died on the spot on Saturday (25 Feb) after he fell from one of the higher levels at Cuppage Plaza on Orchard Road. Photos of a police tent covering the man's body are circulating on social media. One couple, who was in the vicinity when the fatal fall occurred, said they were leaving a restaurant in the building when they heard a loud noise. They then saw a man lying on the ground in a pool of blood. Several police officers soon surrounded the man and covered his body with a tent.

Jamus Lim: We can’t claim middle-class S’poreans face lower tax burden ‘when we’re being squeezed in so many other ways’

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Monday morning (Feb 27), Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) appeared to question Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s claim about middle-class Singaporeans facing a lower tax burden than in other countries.

DPM Wong, also the Finance Minister, said during the Budget rollout on Feb 14 that the quality of public service Singaporeans enjoy is much higher than elsewhere.

Elderly food stall owner tells Nicole Seah she’s planning to retire; with rent now $6K monthly, it’s becoming unsustainable for her

SINGAPORE: In her engagement with residents on the ground at East Coast GRC, Ms Nicole Seah, the president of The Workers' Party Youth Wing, has heard about the situation of different people, including one elderly woman who's had a western food stall but now intends to retire as "the rent had gone up to $6k a month and it was becoming unsustainable for her to run the stall." The report compared rental charges in three major locations and found that the average monthly rent in Singapore's central region increased by 29.7% to S$5.77 per square foot as of December 2022, while Hong Kong's average rent for a similar region was HK$33.54 (equivalent to S$5.70).

