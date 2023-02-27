Netizen: ‘Take MRT can lim kopi meh?’ — Singaporeans weigh in on woman seen drinking coffee in MRT

SINGAPORE: An online user recently called on another netizen who uploaded a photo of a woman drinking coffee on an MRT to approach the woman and explain the rules to her. Many other Singaporeans have weighed in, sharing their own two cents.

On Feb 19, an online user took to social media to share a photo of a woman holding a plastic bag of coffee in an MRT. “Take MRT can lim kopi meh?” the post caption read. However, in response to this, recently, many Singaporeans seemed to unite around a common piece of advice–to remind the woman or explain to her instead of just posting a photo online.

“(It’s) very simple,” said one. “Go to the intercom and inform the MRT staff. Explain the situation–That’s all.”

“Perhaps (they are) tourists and (are) unaware of the rules,” argued another. You can let them know that (they) can’t eat in (the) train.”

“Why make life so difficult for the lady,” said another netizen. “Please be humble and mind your own business lah.”

Another additional secret is in the kindness that a concerned citizen acts with. “Call them nicely,” the comment read… “i think if we approAch them nicely, they will understand.”

While many encouraged the post’s writer to take immediate action, there were also those who argued that it’s better to leave everything be and not make a big deal out of it in cases like these. Making a report to authorities was also suggested in the comments section of the post.

