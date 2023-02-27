Man gets a shock after GetGo charges him $4636.80 for ‘small accident’

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media in shock when he got slapped with a shocking $4636.80 bill from GetGo Carsharing after he had a small accident.

Posting on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page on Feb 25 (Saturday) the netizen wrote, “Be warned if you are renting a GetGo car, or plan to do so!! I have heard many horror stories about accident claims from GetGo when involved in a car accident. Until it happen(ed) to me, I know it is all real!”

He wrote that he ended up with a high bill after GST (Goods & Services Tax) and “loss of use from GetGo Carsharing from an excess of $3240.”

The netizen rented a GetGo Ssangyong for five hours on Feb 16, with his rental duration scheduled to end at 4:15 pm.

However, he had a “small accident” at Novena Square 2 car park at around 2:00 in the afternoon when he turned left too quickly and grazed a white Mercedes Benz that was parked next to him.

He told GetGo’s customer service about the accident at once and kept on driving till the end of the rental period.

At around 8 o’clock that evening, an accident reporter from the company came and inspected a car, finding a graze on it, as well as some paint damage.

The netizen continued, “The next day the owner of the white Mercedes told me the workshop quoted him S$150 for the repairment. To compensate him, I proposed to pay him S$288 in total. He agreed and we settled it privately.”

However, when he received the bill from GetGo on Feb 25, he said it shocked him until his “jaw dropped” to have been charged $4636.8, calling it “too absurd to believe.”

He added,

1. Regarding the item 1 – repairment to own damage, I don’t know what paint/material they use. The cost is just a few times higher than you go to workshop to repair it yourself.

What is even irony is the car is still unrepaired just now when I tried my luck to check the car in the car park.

2. Regarding the item 2 – the loss of use. I returned the car around 4pm 16 Feb. Out of curiosity, i logged into the app and found the car is available for rent on Feb 18. How is 3 days of loss of use is calculated?

3. Regarding the time 3 – THIRD PARTY DAMAGE (S2). I settled privately with the other party. What is the amount derived from?

Netizens commented on the post saying he should not have settled the matter privately.

The netizen also said he has filed an appeal with GetGo.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg