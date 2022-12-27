Morning Digest, Dec 27

3 LTA officers on motorbikes chase after 3 speeding cars on Christmas morning along Orchard Road

A video of three Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers on motorbikes chasing three speeding cars along Orchard Road on Christmas morning has gone viral. “Merry Christmas. Swee swee. One officer to one vehicle,” wrote Facebook page SG Road Vigilante in a post with the video of the incident. The video was taken by a dashcam at a traffic light towards Dhoby Ghaut at around 1:49 am. At least three cars took off excessively fast when the lights turned green and soon disappeared from the video frame. Read more here…

Shopee Xpress delivery staff seen throwing parcels on HDB void deck

A video of a Shopee Xpress personnel unloading parcels from the company van and throwing the items on the ground sparked criticisms online. “Outsource to others to break your stuff,” wrote Facebook user James Killingsworth in a post which has since been shared on various social media platforms.

According to the post, the video was taken from Haig Road, later confirmed by netizens who said it was from Block 3 Haig Road. Three of the four men were seen unloading parcels from the orange van and tossing them to the Housing and Development Board (HDB) void deck.

Read more here…

Chee Soon Juan says he’s ‘looking forward to the next GE campaign’

SINGAPORE — No one knows exactly when the next General Election will be, but opposition leader Chee Soon Juan appears to be getting ready for it. Dr Chee, who has served as Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party since 1993, has been very active at Bukit Baton SMC for several years. On Christmas Eve, the SDP head wrote in a Facebook post that he had spent time at the Bukit Batok MRT station on Thursday (Dec 22) “for a bit of Christmas merry-making. Young and the young-at-heart came from all over the town to wish us well while we were furiously distributing little holiday treats and goodies,” he wrote. Read more here…

RDU assist young couple with funds needed to collect keys to their rental flats

SINGAPORE — Christmas is a season of giving and offering help to those who might need a helping hand to ease their burdens, especially with their daily necessity and other costs of living that they face in Singapore.

For Red Dot United (RDU), during their recent house visits in the Tanjong Pagar GRC, they encountered a young couple with a baby who had a strong will to be self-reliant to have a home of their own despite falling into tough times on several occasions.

Read more here…

Customer gets yelled vulgarities by hawker stall ‘gangster’ staff even after waiting for 2 hours for their Christmas dinner

SINGAPORE — A public member warned against patronising a newly opened hawker stall after experiencing poor customer service on Christmas Day. After allegedly waiting almost two hours, the customers became the target of vulgarities from a “gangster” staff. The Facebook group Complaint Singapore member shared their experience, noting they had ordered sambal stingray, kangkong and fuyong omelette from a stall at the Senja Hawker Centre. Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg