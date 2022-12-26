Shopee Xpress delivery staff seen throwing parcels on HDB void deck

A video of a Shopee Xpress personnel unloading parcels from the company van and throwing the items on the ground sparked criticisms online. “Outsource to others to break your stuff,” wrote Facebook user James Killingsworth in a post which has since been shared on various social media platforms.

According to the post, the video was taken from Haig Road, later confirmed by netizens who said it was from Block 3 Haig Road. Three of the four men were seen unloading parcels from the orange van and tossing them to the Housing and Development Board (HDB) void deck.

Meanwhile, the man standing at the void deck failed to catch any parcels his colleagues threw his way. At one point, one of the men walked over to the void deck with a parcel in hand and dropped the item onto the pile.

The receiver managed to catch one box before the video ended.

Netizens were enlightened as to why their parcels were sometimes damaged. “Now I know why my box is like smash(ed) on one corner when it arrived,” said a customer.

A seller revealed that she shipped homebaked cookies through the courier, and her buyer confirmed receiving the cookies smashed to powder.

“Last year, my parcel was badly damaged once by delivery. The seller even put double bubble wrap, showed me over WhatsApp the box was in good condition before delivery. But when received, the box is badly dented,” said a shopper.

Others called on Shopee to take serious action against such workers and practices. “This is outside, you see. I think during the internal sorting, worse too.”

The TikTok user who reposted the video on the platform said in a follow-up video that online shoppers should still support sellers as they, too, were paying delivery fees.

“This helps to identify the issue. Shopee should also do a spoil check for their delivery jobs,” added TikTok user @felixliau.

Shopee has since confirmed that the behaviour portrayed by the personnel is “unacceptable” and went against company “values and service commitment.”

“We have since reached out to our partners to reiterate that all personnel must adhere to our stringent delivery guidelines and service standards, and ensure necessary action is taken to ensure that utmost care is taken for our customers’ packages”, said the Shopee representative to Mothership. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg