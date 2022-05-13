“No wonder items received damaged/broken” — Netizen witnessed courier staff tossing parcels around at void deck

- Advertisement -

A group of men were caught on camera tossing items around while seated across a void deck, sparking concern in the manner they were sorting out the parcels for a courier service company.

“No wonder items received damaged/broken,” wrote Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Jasmine Kaur on Thursday (May 12).

She attached a video of several men picking up packages, looking at the label, and then tossing them into designated piles.

“Not sure which company. But staff appointed to deliver our items simply throw around our parcel,” noted Ms Kaur.

“I have been noticing this almost on a daily basis from 8-10 am,” she added.

Ms Kaur said in a comment that customers should be able to request refunds for damaged items “as we know how is their handling process.”

However, Facebook user Joyce Zhuang explained that shopping platforms and courier services “just point fingers at sellers or senders when items are damaged.”

“Sellers or senders have to ensure their protective layers of bubble wrap and carton box can withstand throwing, kicking, stepping, driven over by transport vehicles (yes, I’ve seen photos of parcels with TYRE MARKS across them),” she said.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Chong Gwee Cheong wondered why the staff were doing such tasks at an HDB void deck, while another netizen asked if this was allowed.

The video gave netizens a glimpse of what parcels go through before reaching their destination.

In other news, packages are mishandled right before they reach the doorstep or even after delivery.

On Feb 23 this year, a Shopee delivery staff was caught on camera throwing a parcel from outside the fence about four metres into the customer’s front yard.

In another incident, a man steps out of his residence and deliberately steps on a parcel that belonged to his neighbour.

“Hopefully, with more of such parcel handling being observed, recipients will be more aware that it’s not that sellers or senders purposely send defective items or never do QC,” Ms Zhuang continued. /TISG

