- Advertisement -

A video that captured a man deliberately stepping on his neighbor’s parcel has evoked an uproar of comments left by shocked netizens who have called out the man’s behavior.

A CCTV video of a man’s “petty” behavior towards a parcel that was allegedly left by his neighbor’s door was shared on the Facebook group Singapore Incidents on Friday (July 9). In just a little over a day since the 34-second video was posted, it has garnered over 22,000 views.

Within five seconds of the video, the man is seen to have stepped out of his flat’s door, put on a pair of shoes, and step across the narrow hallway to deliberately step on a parcel that did not appear to be his. The video was shared with the caption “Man deliberately step(s) on neighbour’s parcel.”

- Advertisement -

After doing so, the man is seen to have walked down the corridor, press a button of what could be an elevator, and then return to his flat. On his way back, the hand of another individual is seen to have pointed at the parcel. The man then stopped to look over it, took his shoes off by his door, and went back inside.

In response to this, netizens left comments expressing their outrage over this incident, calling out the man’s behavior. Many also pointed out the irony of what they took to be his annoyance at the presence of a neighbor’s parcel in front of his flat, considering that his side of the hallway was filled with a line of shoes.

“Why so many shoes?” one asked, while another pointed out, “His stuff (is) all over the corridor (and) (blocking) others more, but he go(es) (to) distrub other people’s stuff.

Considering how many views this video has garnered, another netizen said, “Now he is famous. All for the wrong reasons–oh yes, they have a word for that and it is called infamous.”

- Advertisement -

Others wondered why the building’s hallway appeared to be so small, with some making guesses as to which building this video was captured in.

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg