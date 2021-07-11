Home News Mean Neighbours: man caught on camera deliberately stepping on neighbour's parcel

Mean Neighbours: man caught on camera deliberately stepping on neighbour’s parcel

Within five seconds of the video, the man is seen to have stepped out of his 's door, put on a pair of shoes, and step across the narrow hallway to deliberately step on a parcel that did not appear to be his

Photo: screengrab from Facebook

Author

Beatrice Del Rosario

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

A video that captured a man deliberately stepping on his neighbor’s parcel has evoked an uproar of comments left by shocked netizens who have called out the man’s behavior.

A CCTV video of a man’s “petty” behavior towards a parcel that was allegedly left by his neighbor’s door was shared on the Facebook group Singapore Incidents on Friday (July 9). In just a little over a day since the 34-second video was posted, it has garnered over 22,000 views.

Within five seconds of the video, the man is seen to have stepped out of his flat’s door, put on a pair of shoes, and step across the narrow hallway to deliberately step on a parcel that did not appear to be his. The video was shared with the caption “Man deliberately step(s) on neighbour’s parcel.”

- Advertisement -

After doing so, the man is seen to have walked down the corridor, press a button of what could be an elevator, and then return to his flat. On his way back, the hand of another individual is seen to have pointed at the parcel. The man then stopped to look over it, took his shoes off by his door, and went back inside.

In response to this, netizens left comments expressing their outrage over this incident, calling out the man’s behavior. Many also pointed out the irony of what they took to be his annoyance at the presence of a neighbor’s parcel in front of his flat, considering that his side of the hallway was filled with a line of shoes.

“Why so many shoes?” one asked, while another pointed out, “His stuff (is) all over the corridor (and) (blocking) others more, but he go(es) (to) distrub other people’s stuff.

Considering how many views this video has garnered, another netizen said, “Now he is famous. All for the wrong reasons–oh yes, they have a word for that and it is called infamous.”

- Advertisement -

Others wondered why the building’s hallway appeared to be so small, with some making guesses as to which building this video was captured in.

Photo: screengrab from Facebook

Photo: screengrab from Facebook

Photo: screengrab from Facebook

- Advertisement -

Photo: screengrab from Facebook

Photo: screengrab from Facebook

Photo: screengrab from Facebook

Photo: screengrab from Facebook

 

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Ong Ye Kung: CECA is part of the solution

Singapore — In Parliament on Tuesday (Jul 6), Health Minister and former negotiator Ong Ye Kung sought to clarify the role free trade agreements (FTA), especially the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), play in Singapore.  However, during the course of his...
View Post
Featured News

Singaporeans once again question why mayors are paid S$852,500 annually, and if they serve a purpose being full-time staff

Singapore—Information circulating about the salaries of mayors has caused some netizens to express how unhappy they are at the high price taxpayers are paying. A Facebook post on Wake Up, Singapore shows how the salaries and allowances of Singapore’s five mayors, Ms...
View Post
Featured News

Parliament will see PSP raising questions on composition of the Singapore core, and percentage of jobs taken up by foreigners

Singapore -- During the Parliamentary sitting on Jul 6, PSP NCMPs Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa are to raise pertinent questions regarding jobs and job opportunities. In a Facebook post on Sunday (Jul 4), Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Central Executive Committee...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent