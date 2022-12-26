3 LTA officers on motorbikes chase after 3 speeding cars on Christmas morning along Orchard Road

A video of three Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers on motorbikes chasing three speeding cars along Orchard Road on Christmas morning has gone viral.

“Merry Christmas. Swee swee. One officer to one vehicle,” wrote Facebook page SG Road Vigilante in a post with the video of the incident. The video was taken by a dashcam at a traffic light towards Dhoby Ghaut at around 1:49 am. At least three cars took off excessively fast when the lights turned green and soon disappeared from the video frame.

It didn’t take long as the first LTA enforcement officer entered the camera view, the motorcycle’s flashing lights indicating the officer was in pursuit of the traffic offenders.

Moments later, two other LTA officers on motorbikes sped past the dashcam video. The video was cut short, and it is unknown if the vehicles were apprehended.

The video has over 36,000 views, and netizens were relieved that the law was being enforced at the start of the offence.

“This is the best post so far. Too bad no video of their reaction after they were caught,” commented Facebook user Max.

“Finally, see TP at work. We should have more of them on our roads,” a netizen added.

Regular roads in Singapore have a speed limit ranging from 30 kmh to 70 kmh. If a speed limit sign is unavailable, the speed limit is set to 50 kmh. Those found to be over the speed limit can be fined from S$130 to S$170, depending on how much the speed limit was exceeded. Those who exceed the limit can also be fined up to S$1,000, imprisoned for up to three months, or both for first-time offenders. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg