Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 26

Customer gets yelled vulgarities by hawker stall ‘gangster’ staff even after waiting for 2 hours for their Christmas dinner

SINGAPORE — A public member warned against patronising a newly opened hawker stall after experiencing poor customer service on Christmas Day. After allegedly waiting almost two hours, the customers became the target of vulgarities from a “gangster” staff. The Facebook group Complaint Singapore member shared their experience, noting they had ordered sambal stingray, kangkong and fuyong omelette from a stall at the Senja Hawker Centre. Read more here…

RDU assist young couple with funds needed to collect keys to their rental flats

SINGAPORE — Christmas is a season of giving and offering help to those who might need a helping hand to ease their burdens, especially with their daily necessity and other costs of living that they face in Singapore.

For Red Dot United (RDU), during their recent house visits in the Tanjong Pagar GRC, they encountered a young couple with a baby who had a strong will to be self-reliant to have a home of their own despite falling into tough times on several occasions.

Food court stall charges S$10 for fried baby kai lan, stall operator says GST increase affecting prices

SINGAPORE — A customer asked on social media if paying S$10 for a plate of fried baby kai lan (Chinese broccoli) was reasonable. The customer patronised Xiang Yan Canto-Sichuan Seafood, a stall at Foodclique (by Kimly Food) at Jurong East Central. “Hawker centre food S$10 for a plate of fried baby kai lan. Isn’t it overpriced? Usually, hawker centres charge S$6 to S$8 at most,” wrote a Facebook group Complaint Singapore member on Sunday (Dec 25). Read more here…

KFC staff allegedly yells at customer ‘YOU ONLY ORDER 1 CHEESE FRIES, WHY U NEED 2 PKT TOMATO SAUCE! GIVE ME BACK 1 PKT CHILLI SAUCE!’

SINGAPORE — One woman who ate at Clementi Mall KFC on Christmas Eve, unfortunately, experienced poor customer service when a staff member allegedly scolded her for asking for more condiment packets. In a post on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Dec 25 (Sunday), the customer Ms Shirley Wong wrote about her encounter.

Instead of handing over the tomato sauce, the staff, whom she described as a “short curly hair plump chinese auntie,” scolded her. “YOU ONLY ORDER 1 CHEESE FRIES, WHY U NEED 2 PKT TOMATO SAUCE, U WANT 2 PKT TOMATO SAUCE, THEN U GIVE ME BACK 1 PKT OF CHILLI SAUCE TO ME,” the customer described what the staff said.

SURPRISE! Sylvia Lim sings Christmas song in WP Christmas greetings video

SINGAPORE — “Psst, watch till the end for a surprise,” reads the caption on the Christmas greeting video published on social media by The Workers’ Party on Sunday (Dec 25). After a collage of holiday festivities, the video shows every WP MP offering season’s greetings to everyone. And the surprise? At the very end, party chair Ms Sylvia Lim doesn’t just speak her greetings but breaks out into song. To cap the video, Ms Lim sings, “We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”

