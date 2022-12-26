Food court stall charges S$10 for fried baby kai lan, stall operator says GST increase affecting prices

SINGAPORE — A customer asked on social media if paying S$10 for a plate of fried baby kai lan (Chinese broccoli) was reasonable. The customer patronised Xiang Yan Canto-Sichuan Seafood, a stall at Foodclique (by Kimly Food) at Jurong East Central.

“Hawker centre food S$10 for a plate of fried baby kai lan. Isn’t it overpriced? Usually, hawker centres charge S$6 to S$8 at most,” wrote a Facebook group Complaint Singapore member on Sunday (Dec 25).

When the customer asked the stall operator, he was told that the Goods and Service Tax (GST) increased to eight per cent, “so have to increase the price.”

“I didn’t really look at the menu because I was too hungry when they cooked and delivered to my table, then realise it was S$10 per plate. So no choice ordered already, just eat,” the customer added.

Netizens said that S$10 for a plate of vegetables was expensive. Others wondered why the price increase is already in force when the GST hike is not officially effective until Jan 1, 2023.

“Wow. S$10 can get two mixed rice and drink leh,” added Facebook user Mc Voo.

“Don’t buy from zhi char. Buy from those economic rice,” advised Facebook user Kelly Ng.

The upcoming GST increase in Singapore will be followed by another increase from 8 to 9 per cent on Jan 1, 2024.

Consumers are preparing for the tax increase by spending more on big-ticket items and paying in full to grab extra savings.

A couple went on a shopping spree and purchased more than S$9,000 worth of electrical appliances despite not having their new home ready until next year. They ended up saving about S$100 in the process. /TISG

