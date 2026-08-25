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Tuesday, August 25, 2026
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Singapore News
1 min.Read

Man complains lorry is blocking his way, then steals it: 59-year-old arrested within six hours

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man has been arrested after approaching a lorry driver along Jalan Bukit Merah Road with a complaint about being blocked. They then boarded the lorry and drove it away, pushing a staff member to the ground when they attempted to stop him.

The incident occurred on August 20, 2026 at about 7:15 p.m. The victim was unloading supplies with his staff from the lorry when the man approached and complained that it was obstructing his way. Without warning, the man climbed into the lorry and drove off. A staff member who tried to intervene was pushed to the ground.

Through follow-up investigations aided by Police camera images, officers from Central Police Division established the suspect’s identity and arrested him within six hours of the report being filed. The stolen lorry was recovered.

The man was charged in court on August 22, 2026 with theft of a motor vehicle under Section 379A of the Penal Code 1871, which carries imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine.

The Police described the act as “brazen” and reiterated their zero-tolerance stance toward vehicle theft, warning that firm action will be taken against offenders in accordance with the law.

Read also: Singapore Police: Five victims fall for fake Apple support scam, lose S$195,000 in crypto

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