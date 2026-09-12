Singapore News | 3 m read

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong: Higher salaries are not about me or the PAP government

Anna Maria Romero | September 12, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Arguably, the biggest news in Singapore this week concerned the increase in political salaries, the first time such a pay raise has occurred in 15 years. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing both spoke on the issue, providing the rationale for the increase. Mr Wong acknowledged the difficulty around the timing of adjusting political salaries, but called the move a “responsible course to take,” underlining that this ensures top talent would be attracted to a career in political service for the sake of future generations of Singaporeans.

The Prime Minister himself will see an increase of S$1.4 million in his salary, for a total of S$3.6 million, but announced that he is giving away the full sum of his increase to charity over the next five years, assuming that he remains head of government. On Thursday evening (Sept 9), when all was said and done, he thanked the MPs who participated in the debate on political salaries and who put forth their suggestions. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “There were different views on the formula for ministerial salaries, which we will continue to study. But more importantly, there was broad agreement on the changes to be made in this term of government: to update MPs’ allowances for inflation, and to raise ministerial (MR4) salaries initially to up to $1.2 mn, with subsequent performance-based increases to around $1.35 mn by the end of this term. That is below what an inflation-indexed adjustment would have produced,” he wrote in a social media post.

Mr Wong underlined that the agreement between MPs is important, as it shows that there is recognition of the need for a salary framework in Singapore to sustain strong political leadership that, at the same time, upholds the spirit of public service.

He reiterated that Singapore does not believe in using higher pay as an incentive to attract people into politics, and that the important thing is that people who step up have a heart to serve. The Prime Minister added, however, that they and their families should not have to suffer financial burdens unnecessarily, as they would have had successful careers outside government.

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