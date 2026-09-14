Workers and heavy machinery carrying out construction work at a large infrastructure site

Singapore News | 3 m read

LTA: North-South Corridor Singapore engineers face most challenging construction phase as rocks and viaduct slow work progress

Nick Karean | September 14, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Construction of Singapore’s North-South Corridor has entered its most technically demanding phase, with difficult ground conditions slowing some works.

The 20km project includes an 8.8km elevated viaduct and 12.3km tunnel section, with construction underway since 2018.

At Novena, tunnelling passes within about 1m of the North-South Line, requiring slower excavation and extra ground support measures. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The North-South Corridor (NSC) is moving into its toughest construction stage, with engineers facing hard rock, groundwater and tight working spaces. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the challenges have required changes to construction methods and extra ground stabilisation.

LTA second deputy group director for the NSC project Ang Pui Boon said ground conditions became harder in some areas as work progressed. Teams have had to adjust their plans to protect workers and nearby infrastructure. The NSC will stretch more than 20km from Singapore’s northern towns towards the city. It includes an 8.8km elevated viaduct and a 12.3km underground tunnel section. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The viaduct is expected to open from 2027, with the full project opening in phases, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Sept 12). Building Singapore’s longest viaduct The 8.8km viaduct will be Singapore’s longest. It is about 40m wide and 19m tall, requiring more than 6,000 precast pieces. Much of the installation happens at night, during four- to five-hour windows. Crews must work around live roads, major junctions and existing transport infrastructure.

Some foundation work at Gambas Avenue and Woodlands Avenue 8 has taken longer because of utilities and ground conditions. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. More than 90 per cent of foundation work is now complete. Attention has shifted towards columns, crossheads and launching viaduct sections over roads and MRT tracks. Tunnelling only metres from MRT lines Novena presents an especially difficult challenge. One NSC tunnel section passes within about 1m of the North-South Line. Workers encountered fractured rock and groundwater while excavating beneath the existing MRT tunnels.

LTA has switched to smaller excavation sections, supported one at a time. Extra rock removal, grouting and monitoring are also being used. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Similar work is taking place at Nicoll Highway, where the NSC passes above Circle Line tunnels with only 1.5-2.5m of clearance.

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