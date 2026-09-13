Elephant ivory tusk hidden inside modified tumbler seized at Keppel Entrance — Indonesian crew member arrested

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SINGAPORE: ICA officers at Keppel Entrance Crew Office have foiled an attempt to smuggle an elephant ivory tusk into Singapore, arresting a 30-year-old Indonesian crew member on August 9, 2026, after discovering the tusk concealed inside a modified tumbler in his baggage.

The crew member was transiting in Singapore en route to his home country when ICA officers directed him to undergo baggage checks. When asked before the check if he had anything to declare, he said no. Officers subsequently detected anomalies in the baggage scans and conducted a thorough physical check, uncovering the ivory tusk hidden inside a modified flask.