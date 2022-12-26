Customer gets yelled vulgarities by hawker stall ‘gangster’ staff even after waiting for 2 hours for their Christmas dinner

SINGAPORE — A public member warned against patronising a newly opened hawker stall after experiencing poor customer service on Christmas Day. After allegedly waiting almost two hours, the customers became the target of vulgarities from a “gangster” staff.

The Facebook group Complaint Singapore member shared their experience, noting they had ordered sambal stingray, kangkong and fuyong omelette from a stall at the Senja Hawker Centre.

“At first, the cashier told us estimated waiting time was about 30 minutes. At 8 pm, our food was not ready, so we approached the cashier, and she said (they) needed 30 more minutes,” the customer wrote.

“We understand, as the store is quite crowded on Christmas night. So we went back to our seats and continued to wait.” However, at 8:50 pm, their food was still not served – even the omelette, which was easy to prepare.

They approached the stall and asked for an update on their meal, noting the children were already very hungry. The family suggested cancelling the order if nothing was prepared and asked for a refund.

“Suddenly, the store man pointed his finger at me and spoke to me in a very fierce tone, ‘Eh jibai, you talk to me properly, you understand?’ as if he is trying to pick a fight,” said the customer who was shocked at the response.

“We waited for almost two hours, not even a sorry was heard. When we asked for a refund nicely, the store man suddenly turned ‘gangster style’ and started to threaten people.”

The stall operator pointed to a sambal stingray and said, “Your food is ready, you still want or not?”

The customers opted for a refund, which the man gave “reluctantly while murmuring vulgarities.”

“It’s a newly-opened store located at Senja Hawker Centre. Singaporeans, be aware of the gangsters running the store,” the Facebook group added.

Netizens were equally surprised that the customer who waited hours for their meal were the ones who got scolded in the end. “Let this be your first and last time buying from them. We won’t go hungry,” said Facebook user Wang Fu Sheng.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the stall for a statement and will update the article accordingly.

UPDATE: 1:15PM

In response to this complaint by the customer, the stall operator informed The Independent Singapore that “Whatever he (the customer) said was untrue, and there were no vulgarities used. A police report has been made.” /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg