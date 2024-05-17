;
Asian Pay Television Trust tops RHB’s top 20 small cap companies

ByMary Alavanza

May 17, 2024
Singapore

SINGAPORE: Asian Pay Television Trust clinched the first spot in RHB’s top 20 small cap companies list published in the 14th edition of the Singapore Small Cap Jewels publication. The company is the sole representative from the telecom sector on the list, which is dominated by consumer and technology firms.

Consumer-oriented businesses have made a significant impact, with Delfi, Food Empire, Jumbo Group, and RE&S Holdings being ranked on the list. Technology firms such as Aztech Global, Frencken Group, Grand Venture Technology, and UMS Holdings have also claimed their positions.

The report also reveals a diverse mix of sectors represented among the top 20, including industrials, oil and gas, real estate, REITs, and healthcare.

Industrials include CSE Global, Riverstone Holdings, and the Singapore Post, while the oil and gas sector was represented by Dyna-Mac Holdings, Marco Polo Marine, and Mermaid Maritime, remains a crucial player in the energy landscape.

Property firms included in the list were Centurion Corp, Far East Hospitality Trust, and Thakral Corp, while the healthcare sector included Econ Healthcare and Thomson Medical Group.

According to RHB “Over 60% of our stock picks in this year’s book are companies that have not been featured in the previous three editions.”

The companies that made it to the list have at least one fundamental strength: “a compelling valuation, an interesting growth story, a strong balance sheet, cash-generation capability, or situational event-driven catalysts.” /TISG

