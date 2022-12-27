IKEA installer allegedly uses sticker to cover crack on cabinet, and scratches door during installation

An irate customer took to social media to complain about global home furnishing giant IKEA, saying that the company has utterly disappointed (her) at this stage.

“We are beyond talks of fixing or rectifying the situation as it has affected my moving-in date and my following schedule that was planned. This is despite earlier complaints since 21st Dec, the day where it was installed,” wrote Ms Apple Tan on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (Dec 25).

She was angry about the job an installer from the company had done with a cabinet she had bought, and understandably so, writing that she had found a sticker put on a crack in the cabinet.

In addition, she wrote that there were scratches on her door frame and that the installer left without informing her of this.

But this was not the only problem. “And worse still, I could not open the drawer after installation was done. Being a professional, shouldn’t your installer inform me that it cannot be fixed due to the constraint space that I have?

I was around the whole time while your installer was doing his ‘professional works’ and he did not say a single word when he had difficulties installing the wardrobe,” Ms Tan added, posting photos of the sticker, crack in the cabinet, and scratches on the door.

She also wrote that as of yesterday, four days had passed since she called the company to inform them of her issue, as well as “days after days your customer service has been telling me to wait for 3-4 days, then to 24 to 48 hours, and then another 24 hours.

HOW LONG MORE DO I HAVE TO WAIT…” Ms Tan wrote in evident exasperation.

People commenting on her post were sympathetic toward Ms Tan.

Another said that they always install furniture themself.

“Call Ikea CS … Sure still have warranty.. return and they refund the whole cost,” a netizen advised.

In the meantime, Ms Tan commented that there was nothing she could do now.

