Customer pays S$2.50 for extra prawns for her laksa, but she only gets ‘half a prawn’ — Hawker offers compensation

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after ordering and paying an additional S$2.50 for extra prawns for her laksa. To her dismay, she only received “half a prawn” for what she paid at Janggut Laksa at Upper Paya Lebar Road, wrote Ms Vikko Xinhang Xu on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page last Friday (Sept 15).

“Today I went to Janggut Laksa for laksa. I paid additional $2.5 for extra prawn. But they only gave me half of prawn!!”

She broke down what she paid for her meal: S$5.50 for regular laksa, S$2.5 for the additional prawn, and S$0.50 for a takeaway container.

“So I paid for $8.5, just got a small portion of laksa with extra half of prawn LMAO. I don’t know when SG living expense becomes so high ah? $2.5 for half of a small prawn, amazing!!”

She noted with what appears to be a great deal of regret that Janggut Laksa has been “such a famous laksa hawker since 1950s.”

Janggut Laksa, which describes itself as “The Original Katong Laksa Since 1950s,” enjoys a good reputation among many, although some reviews online seem to suggest that it’s not as good as it used to be. Nevertheless, it is considered somewhat of an institution among Singapore hawker stalls.

The eatery has apparently caught wind of Ms Vikko’s experience and has offered her a replacement meal in a comment on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE post.

“Thank you for highlighting this, Vikko. We are so sorry to hear about your experience. Additional orders of prawns come with 4-5 pieces half-prawns at $2.50. We are also currently investigating with our branches and employees on this matter. Again, we sincerely apologise for the mishap.

We would love to welcome you back for another meal to compensate. We tried to send you a DM but were unable to. Please reach out to us to arrange. Thank you.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Vikko and Janggut Laksa for further comment.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg