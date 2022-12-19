Woman discovers IKEA woven baskets infested with insects, company alludes it’s from her house, so she whacks other baskets in store

An IKEA customer was alarmed to discover tiny black bugs in the woven baskets she purchased from the home retail store.

Upon bringing the matter to customer support, she was allegedly told that the incident was unlikely to be related to the product as the company implemented measures to avoid plagues.

The customer took to TikTok on Wednesday (Dec 14) to share her experience buying the KNIPSA woven baskets from IKEA.

The woman bought six baskets for her nursery room and discovered an insect infestation.

After emailing IKEA, a company representative told her that the warranty does not cover any plagues.

IKEA also said it has procedures to avoid plagues in all of its warehouses and supply chains. “Due to it, it is unlikely that this incident is related with the product itself,” the email noted.

“They said the insects are from my house,” wrote the TikTok user. So the customer returned to IKEA and proved that other baskets were compromised.

“Today, I went to IKEA to whack it on the floor, and look at the insects crawling out of the KNIPSA basket. Go try it for yourself,” said the customer.

The customer took one basket on display and hit it on the floor. Tiny black bugs fell off.

IKEA Singapore has since removed the KNIPSA baskets from its physical and online stores. It has launched an internal investigation and contacted product developers in IKEA Sweden for assistance, reported Today.

The customer who shed light on the matter was given a gift card for future purchases.

Meanwhile, netizens commented on the video, revealing they, too, discovered insects that came with their shopping.

“Previously, I bought my dotter bed frame, and it’s infested with bed bugs. We didn’t have any bed bug problem until we bought the bed frame from IKEA,” said TikTok user Mimi_Wardah.

“I bought a pillow from IKEA, too, the ones that has the blue gel. I went home, and it was infested with ants,” said another netizen.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to IKEA for a statement and will update the article accordingly. /TISG

